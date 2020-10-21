2020: The Election That Will Change America

OLLI at UA presents 2020: The Election That Will Change America with Natalie Davis, Howell T. Heflin Professor Emerita of American Politics, Birmingham-Southern College. Davis will review election projections, what to look for and what the outcome will mean for our country. She will explore the presidential contest, including the impact of the Electoral College, the possibility of the Senate changing from Republican to Democratic and the Alabama race for U.S. Senate. All OLLI programs are via Zoom. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries, free basic training classes are offered. This class is free but pre-registration is required to obtain a link to access the lecture. Call 205-348-6482 or olli.ua.edu.

