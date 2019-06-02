2019 VIVA HEALTH Starlight Gala Starring Jeff Goldblum

For the first time in the history of the Alys Stephens Center, Jeff Goldblum will take the stage along with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra for the 2019 VIVA HEALTH Starlight Gala. The Oscar and Emmy Awards nominee is best known for his iconic roles in Independence Day, The Big Chill, Jurassic Park, and, most recently, Thor: Ragnarok. But there is more to the man than one who helped Samuel L. restore power to a prehistoric park. An accomplished pianist, Jeff Goldblum brings light and breezy to his audiences with the help of his band. The evening of June 2nd, the Jemison Concert Hall will be transformed into an intimate production in which Goldblum and his fellow musicians will deliver jazz standards while he riffs on his favorite artists and improvisational comedy.

All tickets include an elegant pre-performance cocktail reception and seating for the performance.

Current Alys Stephens Center Member | $150*

Non-Member | $175*

VIP Dinner Package Available*

For more information on the VIP Dinner Package or Center membership, please contact the Development Office at ASCdevelopment@uab.edu or 205.975.4012.

*A portion of each ticket sale is tax-deductible