2019 Alabama Audubon Winter Banquet & Fundraiser

We are proud to host Jennifer Ackerman as this year’s Sessions Speaker at our 73rd Winter Banquet & Fundraiser. Ms. Ackerman has been writing about science and nature for the past three decades. Her most recent book, The Genius of Birds, is an international bestseller and has been published in 20 languages. The book was named one of the ten best nonfiction books of 2016 by The Wall Street Journal, “nature book of the year” by the London Sunday Times, and a “best science book of 2016” by National Public Radio’s Science Friday. Jennifer’s previous books include Bird By the Shore, a book of essays about the natural life of the Atlantic coast, just revised and reissued by Penguin Books; Sleep Eat Drink Dream: A Day in the Life of Your Body; and Chance in the House of Fate: A Natural History of Heredity. Her articles and essays have appeared in Scientific American, National Geographic Magazine, The New York Times Magazine, Natural History, and many other publications and have been included in anthologies such as Best American Science Writing and Best Nature Writing.

Jennifer is the recipient of numerous awards and fellowships, including an NEA Literature Fellowship in Nonfiction, a Radcliffe Institute Fellowship, and a grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. She has loved birdwatching since she was seven.

The details: Join us on the lower level of The Carriage House (2030 Little Valley Rd., Hoover) on Thursday, December 5th, for a social hour and book signing at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30, and Ms. Ackerman’s keynote address at 7:15. If using Google Maps or another app, you’ll want to look up “Park Crest Event Facility.” This year’s Winter Banquet will also feature a silent auction with local art, books, gift cards to local businesses, and more. Tickets are $50, payable at the registration link above. Space is limited—don’t miss your chance to attend this special event!

We’ll have both vegan and gluten-free options for this year’s event. If you have any food restrictions, please email us, and we will do our best to accommodate them.