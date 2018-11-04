Join an expected 2,000 people to walk to fight suicide on November 4, 2018 at Veterans Park. The 2018 Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and the Alabama Chapter of AFSP. This is a FREE event. At the event there will be; food trucks, live entertainment, a survivor area for people to honor and remember those who died by suicide, a place for people with lived experiences, and a resource fair of local mental health non-profits.