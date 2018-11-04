2018 Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk

to Google Calendar - 2018 Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk - 2018-11-04 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018 Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk - 2018-11-04 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018 Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk - 2018-11-04 13:00:00 iCalendar - 2018 Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk - 2018-11-04 13:00:00

Veteran’s Park 4800 Valleydale Road, Hoover, Alabama

Join an expected 2,000 people to walk to fight suicide on November 4, 2018 at Veterans Park. The 2018 Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and the Alabama Chapter of AFSP. This is a FREE event. At the event there will be; food trucks, live entertainment, a survivor area for people to honor and remember those who died by suicide, a place for people with lived experiences, and a resource fair of local mental health non-profits.

Info
Veteran’s Park 4800 Valleydale Road, Hoover, Alabama View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
to Google Calendar - 2018 Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk - 2018-11-04 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018 Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk - 2018-11-04 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018 Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk - 2018-11-04 13:00:00 iCalendar - 2018 Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk - 2018-11-04 13:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun September 2018

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours