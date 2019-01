Schoolhouse Rock is an annual fundraiser hosted by Cornerstone School’s Junior Board. Over the years, the event has grown from 300 to over 1,000 guests and has raised more than $1.2 million for Cornerstone’s students. The 2018 event was voted Best of Birmingham – Charity Event in About Town Magazine for the third year in a row.

For the 14th Annual Schoolhouse Rock, guests will enjoy live music from Just a Few Cats, a live and silent auction, event giveaways, cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres.