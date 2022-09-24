13th Annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K and Family Fun Day
The Preserve 616 Preserve Parkway, Hoover, Alabama 35226
The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation on Saturday, Sept. 24, hosts the 13th annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K and Family Fun Day. Create your own FUNdraising page or lead a team of supporters when you sign up to participate. Runners can honor survivors and remember those who fought gynecologic cancer by participating in the 5K/10K, joining a pet-friendly fall festival, or by selecting the "sleep in" option. Lead race times will be eligible for a Trak Shak gift card. Share photos of family support, connect with other participants, and engage the foundation virtually by using the hashtags #headoverteal and #headoverteal2022 and by following on social media at @LCBFoundation on Facebook, lcbfoundation on Instagram and Laura Crandall Brown Foundation on Vimeo and Flickr. Learn more and register at thinkoflaura.org/headoverteal. All proceeds go to support the foundation's mission of early detection research, awareness education, and financial support services for gynecologic cancer patients and their families.