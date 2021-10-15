13 Days of Horror: "The Fly"

The 13 Days of Horror Film Festival is here to put you on the edge of your seat and fill you with terror. ID required. Ages 17+

When scientist Andre Delambre (Al Hedison) tests his matter transporter on himself, an errant housefly makes its way into the transportation chamber, and things go horribly wrong. As a result, Delambre's head and arm are now that of the insect. Slowly losing himself to the fly, Delambre turns to his wife, Helene (Patricia Owens), for help. But when tragedy strikes, Delambre's brother (Vincent Price) and Inspector Charas (Herbert Marshall) are forced to pick up the investigation.

1958, Not Rated, 1 hour, 34 minutes

Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

Location: Hoover Library Theatre