12th Annual Mutt Strut: Dog-Friendly 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run
Homewood Central Park 1623 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Hand in Paw is excited to announce that our 12th Annual Mutt Strut: Dog-Friendly 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run will take place at Homewood Central Park on April 23rd! Grab your furry friend and join Hand in Paw for a fun day full of exciting race routes, contests and more - all while supporting a great cause!
Visit handinpaw.org/muttstrut to purchase tickets!
Ticket Info:
5K: $30
1 Mile Fun Run: $25
Registrants will receive a t-shirt, dog bandana, and access to the Mutt Strut vendor village and after pawty.
Reasons to Run:
• Fundraise for a pawesome cause—all proceeds benefit Hand in Paw's Animal-Assisted Therapy programs!
• Receive a race t-shirt and doggie bandana
• Get some exercise (in costume, if you wish!) with your doggo, family and friends
• Compete for several different award categories with the potential to win amazing prizes
• Listen to great music
• Enjoy visiting local vendors in our Mutt Strut Vendor Village, as well as several food trucks