As part of their ongoing support of breast cancer research, the Gardendale Youth Football Association is proud to host the 11th Annual “Charity Bowl” at the Gardendale Youth Football Field. The event will be held on Saturday, August 10 at Gardendale Youth Football Field located at 2109 Moncrief Road in Gardendale. All proceeds will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA).

Community members are invited to join the Gardendale Youth Football Association as the Gardendale Rockets face off against the Hoover Buccaneers. Admission to the event is $5 per adult, $3 for children 12 and under, and ages 5 and under are free. All proceeds from the gate help fund life-saving breast cancer research in Alabama. There will be football games and activities for all ages available throughout the day. Area businesses wishing to support Charity Bowl 2019 and the BCRFA may contact the BCRFA at 205.996.5463.