Women in Business: Shay Morgan - Shay’s Jewelers

Knowledge, skills and experience are key when it comes to jewelry. That’s why Shay’s Jewelers in Hoover has become the go-to place for brilliant diamonds, fine jewelry, treasured gifts, elegant watches and expert jewelry repair.

For more than a decade, Shay’s Jewelers has been one of the most trusted names in the jewelry industry. Shay and Steve Morgan founded Shay’s Jewelers 11 years ago and quickly established themselves as Hoover’s top choice.

Shay is a graduate gemologist with more than 24 years of experience. She studied gemology at the Gemological Institute of America in Carlsbad, California. “I’ve always had a passion for jewelry, and I enjoy working with people,” she said. “When we opened Shay’s Jewelers, it afforded me the opportunity to share my creativity and love of gems with my clients!”

Her knowledge and personalized service have built a foundation of confidence with her customers, who come back time and again. Shay provides expert advice on custom design, appraisals and professional opinions about watch and jewelry repairs.

Morgan said women in business must be very confident in themselves and their abilities. She also believes one of the most important things is having a strong support system at home. “My husband and my son have made many sacrifices over the years for me to be able to continue doing what I love.”

► WHERE: 3301 Lorna Road, Suite 1

► CALL: 978-5880

► WEBSITE: shaysjewelers.com

