Women in Business: Ann March, Stephanie Pate - March Pate Real Estate — ARC Realty

“Being a woman in business means being strong, knowledgeable and staying true to yourself while helping others achieve their goals. It means caring about other people and putting their interests before your own,” said Ann March, of March Pate Real Estate at ARC Realty.

Before March and Stephanie Pate established their partnership, they agreed their standard of operation would be to offer clients exceptional, personalized service at every turn. “For example, we prepare detailed pre-listing and pre-purchase plans of action. By mapping a path to success for our clients before, during and after the closing, there are no surprises during the transaction,” Pate said.

The pair customizes the process for each client by providing a suite of tailored services that include, but are not limited to, professional staging, photography, cleaning and coordinating additional services as needed.

While continuing to grow their residential, commercial and investment transaction portfolio, the duo also enjoys working with clients as they transition through various life stages. Whether working with first-time home buyers or those seeking to downsize, March Pate Real Estate helps define the needs of their clients and develop a plan to meet their goals.

March and Pate also invest in the community through support of UAB, Shelby Humane Society, Open Hands Overflowing Hearts and various academic and athletic organizations within Hoover City Schools.

March said: “Buying or selling a home is a significant, personal decision. Our team approach helps us consistently exceed expectations as we meet the unique needs of our individual clients.”

► WHERE: 5336 Stadium Trace Parkway, Suite 110

► CALL: 919-7927 and 420-2606

► WEBSITE: marchpaterealestate.com

