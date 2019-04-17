Stars and Strikes entertainment center to be built in Hoover

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo from Stars and Strikes Hoo Stars and Strikes Stars and Strikes is planning to put an entertainment center at 5201 Princeton Way in Hoover, Alabama — a 14.8-acre site at the southeast corner of Interstate 459 and John Hawkins Parkway. The site formerly was home to a Winn-Dixie shopping center but has been vacant for many years. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo from Stars and Strikes Hoo Stars and Strikes Stars and Strikes is planning to put an entertainment center at 5201 Princeton Way in Hoover, Alabama — a 14.8-acre site at the southeast corner of Interstate 459 and John Hawkins Parkway. The site formerly was home to a Winn-Dixie shopping center but has been vacant for many years. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo from Stars and Strikes Hoo Stars and Strikes Stars and Strikes is planning to put an entertainment center at 5201 Princeton Way in Hoover, Alabama — a 14.8-acre site at the southeast corner of Interstate 459 and John Hawkins Parkway. The site formerly was home to a Winn-Dixie shopping center but has been vacant for many years. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo from Stars and Strikes Hoo Stars and Strikes Stars and Strikes is planning to put an entertainment center at 5201 Princeton Way in Hoover, Alabama — a 14.8-acre site at the southeast corner of Interstate 459 and John Hawkins Parkway. The site formerly was home to a Winn-Dixie shopping center but has been vacant for many years. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo from Stars and Strikes Hoo Stars and Strikes Stars and Strikes is planning to put an entertainment center at 5201 Princeton Way in Hoover, Alabama — a 14.8-acre site at the southeast corner of Interstate 459 and John Hawkins Parkway. The site formerly was home to a Winn-Dixie shopping center but has been vacant for many years. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo from Stars and Strikes Hoo Stars and Strikes Stars and Strikes is planning to put an entertainment center at 5201 Princeton Way in Hoover, Alabama — a 14.8-acre site at the southeast corner of Interstate 459 and John Hawkins Parkway. The site formerly was home to a Winn-Dixie shopping center but has been vacant for many years. × 7 of 7 Expand Map from J. Key Properties 5201 Princeton Way A Stars and Strikes entertainment center is slated to go on this 14.8-acre site in Hoover, Alabama, at the southeast corner of Interstate 459 and John Hawkins Parkway. The site formerly was home to a Winn-Dixie shopping center but has been vacant for many years. Prev Next

A Georgia-based entertainment company this week announced plans for a new entertainment center at the site of the former Winn-Dixie shopping center. at the southeast corner of Interstate 459 and John Hawkins Parkway in Hoover.

The company, called Stars and Strikes, did not say exactly what will be in the center but showed pictures on Facebook of bowling lanes, a laser tag area, bumper cars, an arcade and a bar. The targeted opening date is summer of 2020.

The address given is 5201 Princeton Way, which is the site of a long-vacant Winn-Dixie grocery store and shopping center.

Efforts to reach Stars and Strikes officials for comment Wednesday night were unsuccessful, so it is unclear whether the company will use the existing building or build something new.

The 14.8-acre site currently has 73,909 square feet of buildings that were constructed in 1997, including a 51,270-square-foot grocery store, according to previous real estate listings. The property earlier this year was listed for sale at $7.75 million and already has commercial zoning.

The first Stars and Strikes was opened in the Atlanta metro area by Jack Canouse and Chris Albano in Cumming, Georgia, in June 2005, according to the company’s website. Seven more locations were opened in metro Atlanta, and in 2006, Stars and Strike expanded outside the Atlanta area.

Other locations are now in Columbus and Augusta, Georgia; Irmo and Summerville, South Carolina; Raleigh, North Carolina; Smyrna, Tennessee and Huntsville. Hoover will be the 16th location.