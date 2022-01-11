Metro Roundup: 2 new eateries, pedestrian access slated for Cahaba Heights

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson New restaurants are coming near The Fig Tree and a pedestrian walking path will soon be built to the right of Regions in Heights Village in an effort to improve the Cahaba Heights Entertainment District.

Two new restaurants and more pedestrian access will be coming to the Cahaba Heights area, bolstering the neighborhood’s entertainment district and creating more opportunities to traverse the area by foot.

Miss Astrid’s Tavern is scheduled to open this spring behind The Fig Tree, said Richard Edge, who owns the property. Edge said the plan is to use the space for food and entertainment, but the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edge described the offerings as simple, inornate and very personal.

“It should be a neighborhood sort of area,” he said.

The tavern will host events at an event stage, offer alcoholic beverages as well as food that Edge described as “simple stuff you can’t get anywhere [else]” and may include Portuguese and Spanish fare.

There also will be a stage built where patrons can hear live music, Edge said. He envisions a space where guests can have a beer and sandwich, or enjoy a cocktail, along with music.

Edge said work will be done to finish the big area, fix a large ditch and then build out the bar area and stage. There will also be shaded areas to keep patrons out of the heat.

While the food is different from that offered at The Fig Tree, Edge said the chef at the longtime Cahaba Heights restaurant has expressed interest in providing services from time to time.

While the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Edge said as soon as he can hire contractors, construction should start.

The move is meant to elevate the offerings of the Cahaba Heights Entertainment District, with plans to add another restaurant near The Fig Tree.

Jared Lewis with Bluwater Properties is adding a “well-established fast-casual restaurant” that can accommodate up to 100 cars and has a pick-up window. Lewis said he could not yet announce the name of the restaurant.

There will also be some improvements made to the area, with Edge set to improve the on-site stormwater structures and parking, and Lewis will also improve parking and stormwater drainage.

Other neighboring owners are granting easements to the city to build a pedestrian sidewalk that will connect all of these properties and expand accessibility in the area surrounding Heights Village.

Cinnamon McCulley, communications specialist for the city of Vestavia Hills, said the sidewalk will serve as an elevated walkway, allowing pedestrians to cross over a ditch. There are also plans to include landscaping on the side, along with low-level lighting. While the timeline is not known and there are many moving pieces, preliminary renderings show the walkway connecting The Fig Tree and adjacent properties to Heights Village, with Regions Bank being the closest business to the walking path.

The Vestavia Hills City Council recently approved an economic incentive agreement with Miss Astrid’s in exchange for its work to improve the area.

The business will receive up to $47,000 in sales tax rebates, with the value of the incentive intended to reimburse the restaurant for costs associated with the parking and stormwater enhancements and help make the project feasible, according to a packet provided by the city.

The business will receive 50% of sales tax revenues generated from the business for up to six years, or until that amount reaches $47,000. The total construction and site budget for the tavern is anticipated to be about $200,000, with an annual gross income expected to be about $368,500.