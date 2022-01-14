Hoover introduces International Restaurant Week Jan. 14-22

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 190927_Kabob-Licious_JA2 Mehdi Sultan, owner of the Kabob-Licious Indo-Pak Grill in The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, prepares a behari kabob and chicken tikka boti on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

The Hoover Restaurant Association and Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce today kick off Hoover International Restaurant Week, with 14 restaurants offering specials Jan. 14-22.

The intent of the week is twofold, said David Cohen, owner of The Whole Scoop ice cream shop and founder of the Hoover Restaurant Alliance. First, the sponsors want to show the wide variety of cuisine available in Hoover, which includes Indian, Pakistani, Mexican, Cuban, Puerto Rican, Colombian, Greek, Japanese, Vietnamese, Korean and Chinese restaurants, he said.

“It’s about educating people and stepping well outside the world of barbecue and trying new stuff,” Cohen said.

The second goal is to share the rich cultural food heritage of many locally owned and family-owned businesses, he said. Many of these international restaurants in Hoover are mom-and-pop businesses owned by immigrants working hard to provide a service, share their culture and provide for their families, he said.

“That’s the American dream,” Cohen said. “We believe that the entrepreneurial spirit of our industry makes the Hoover food scene so vibrant. As our city continues to grow and thrive, so do our restaurants.”

The 14 restaurants participating in the effort by offering specials include Bayleaf Modern Indian Cuisine & Bar, Hunan Cuisine, Kabob-Licious Indo-Pak Grill, La Brisa Mexican Cuisine, La Conchita Bakery & Pastry, Los Pedros Mexican Grill, Miami Fusion Café, Parce (a Colombian food truck), The Pita Café, Saigon Noodle House, Silver Coin Indian Grill, Teriyaki Madness, Unagi Bento Sushi and Wasabi Juan's.

Links to each of the restaurants and a list of the specials being offered at each restaurant can be found at hooverrestaurantweek.com. There is also a map with pins showing where each of the restaurants are located in the city. Participating restaurants stretch from Lake Crest in western Hoover to Greystone in eastern Hoover.

“Hoover has become a destination for fantastic international cuisine,” Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said. “Great family-owned restaurants and chains are an easy drive from anywhere in the metro.”