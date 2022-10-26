Progress continues on Meadowview Drive

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Leah Ingram Eagle. Millennial Bank sits on the property at 20 Meadowview Drive. This is the company’s second location and will also serve as its headquarters. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Leah Ingram Eagle. A Sonic is under construction at 30 Meadowview Drive. The drive-in restaurant is currently accepting applications for employment. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Leah Ingram Eagle. Total Care 280, the practice of Dr. Amy Bentley Illescas, sits at 10 Meadowview Drive. The business relocated from its previous location in Greystone. Prev Next

It’s been over two years since Millennial Bank bought the property on Meadowview Drive off U.S. 280 West.

Situated on the hill between Valleydale Road and Brook Highland Parkway, the property sold for $2.9 million, ($606,695 per acre), according to Shelby County public records.

Southern Care Internal Medicine/Dr. Amy Bentley Illescas

After purchasing the property, Millennial Bank sold the first parcel to Southern Care Internal Medicine in September 2020 for $950,000, with Millennial providing $760,000 in financing, according to public records.

The medical company is owned by Dr. Amy Bentley Illescas, who moved her practice from Greystone to 10 Meadowview Drive. The two-story building was built in the spot of the former Petruccelli’s restaurant and is also home to several other specialists.

The practice is open Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit totalcare280.net.

Millennial Bank

According to its website, Leeds-based Millennial Bank was chartered in 1997 as Covenant Bank, and the two merged in 2018. It is a full-service, locally owned and operated, locally managed, community-oriented institution.

“With roots in the Birmingham area for more than two decades, our relationships with our customers, employees and shareholders run deep,” the website said. “Our mission is to deliver quality financial services to our local friends and patrons in a manner reflecting the highest level of customer service and integrity.”

In October 2022, a ribbon cutting was held for the Millennial Bank location at 20 Meadowview Drive. This is the bank’s second branch and also now serves as the headquarters. This was the second parcel sold at the property and is 15,000 square feet, built in the space of the former Joe’s Crab Shack restaurant.

Lobby hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday with drive through hours extending to 5 p.m.

For information, visit millennial.bank.

Sonic

Millennial Bank sold a third piece of land at 30 Meadowview Drive, to AL Birmingham Meadowview LLC for $1.13 million, according to Shelby County records. The company was founded in 1998 and is a subsidiary of RealtyLink LLC out of Greenville, South Carolina.

RealtyLink sold half of its plot to a local Sonic franchisee. The project was initially expected to open in Spring 2022 but is currently still under construction. Efforts to find out an opening date were unsuccessful as of press time. The company is in the hiring process; those interested can apply at careers.sonicdrivein.com/us.