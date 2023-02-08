Metro Roundup: Steakhouse headed to Mountain Brook's Lane Parke

× Expand Photo courtesy of Carter Photography + Design via Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors Lane Parke in Mountain Brook, Alabama

Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors on Tuesday announced that Atlanta-Based Revival Restaurant Group will open a new steakhouse concept at Lane Parke later this year.

The restaurant, whose name has not been announced, is scheduled to open this fall at the intersection of Rele Street and Jemison Lane next to Little Buckhead Blue and MELT and near Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream.

Revival Restaurant Group is known for restaurants such as Southern Kitchen + Bar, Cantina Fresh Tex Mex and The Ivy Buckhead. This new brand will feature a variety of cuts of prime beef, pork, fish and chicken, as well as a wide selection of internationally inspired shareable plates — complete with a carefully crafted seasonal cocktail list, according to a news release.

The steakhouse will feature a modern and elegant aesthetic designed to complement the look of Lane Parke. The brand identity for the new venue is in the final design phase and is scheduled to be released in the upcoming months.

“We are excited to open in Lane Parke and introduce the community to a concept they can really call their own,” said Jamey Shirah, managing member for Revival Restaurant Group, in a news release. “Lane Parke has quickly become one of the most unique destinations in the Southeast and is the perfect location to debut our next restaurant.”

Sam Heide, chief executive officer at Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, said "a steakhouse offering an elevated level of service and style completes the vision of this development is the perfect addition to the diverse culinary experience at Lane Parke.

“Our team has worked with Revival Restaurant Group in the past, and we are confident this new venue will be immediately popular and a welcome addition to the region,” Heide said.

Grand opening details are scheduled to be released this summer.