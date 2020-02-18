Metro Roundup: Post Office Pies coming to Lane Parke

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. Post Office Pies will open in Lane Parke this spring. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. Post Office Pies was recently recognized as one of the country’s best pizzerias by USA Today and 24/7 Wall Street. Prev Next

An Avondale pizza restaurant will open a location in Mountain Brook this spring.

According to a press release from Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, which handles leasing and management for Lane Parke, Post Office Pies will hold a grand opening April 2 from 5-7:30 p.m.

The restaurant will occupy close to 3,500 square feet in Lane Parke’s first phase across from A’Mano, B Prince and The Happy Olive, adjacent to Platinum Pilates.

“We felt that there was a need in this market for another quality spot that caters to all ages either after a youth sporting event or a couple on a date night,” Post Office Pies part-owner John Hall said in the press release. “We envision this location to be a neighborhood gathering place that will be open seven days per week.”

The restaurant, run by Hall and fellow chef Brandon Cain, was recently recognized as one of the country’s best pizzerias by USA Today and 24/7 Wall Street, according to the press release. Post Office Pies joins Sol Y Luna as new culinary additions to Lane Parke.

“The recent momentum at Lane Parke is exciting to see,” Lane Parke owner and developer John Evans said in the press release. “Post Office Pies is another great complement to the group of retailers that are coming together at Lane Parke.”

Crawford Square assumed leasing and management duties for Lane Parke in September 2019. Mary Beyer Lell, one of Crawford Square’s principals, said the addition of Post Office Pies to Lane Parke marks another step in the right direction.

“Our team continues to work toward the goal of providing this community with the type of retail that they want, and we will be making more exciting announcements of future tenants in the coming weeks,” she said in the press release.