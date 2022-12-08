Metro Roundup: Culinary Dropout coming to The Summit in 2023

× Expand Image courtesy of JLauren PR A sample of menu items from Culinary Dropout, opening at The Summit in 2023 in the former Macaroni Grill location in Birmingham, Alabama.

A new restaurant concept will debut at The Summit late next year.

Culinary Dropout, a sister restaurant to established tenant North Italia, is coming to Birmingham after successful openings in cities such as Denver, Austin and Phoenix.

“The Culinary Dropout menu is filled with classic meals done with some attitude,” said Anita Walker, the vice president of marketing for Fox Restaurant Concepts. “You’ll want to taste everything, with crew favorites like house-made pretzels and famous fried chicken drizzled with honey. Culinary Dropout is for anyone who loves great food and drinks.”

Walker added that in addition to enjoying good food and drinks, live local music will be a staple of the dine-in atmosphere.

The Fox Restaurant Concepts team chose The Summit for their second Birmingham restaurant because of its incredible location.

“It’s right in the heart of Birmingham, and we have experience opening here with our sister restaurant, North Italia, a few years ago,” she said. “We love the neighborhood and think it’s going to make a great addition to the community.”

Culinary Dropout is a restaurant concept described as a place for “families, date night or after-work food and drinks.”

Some of the most popular menu items include their soft pretzel and provolone fondue starter, 36-hour slow-roasted pork ribs in jalapeno BBQ sauce and hot wings with buffalo sauce.

A full bar will be available for patrons as well. One of the bestselling cocktails is the El Matador, made with Anejo tequila, elderflower liqueur, ginger agave and a dash of orange bitters.

Fox Restaurant Concepts has about a dozen restaurant concepts in its portfolio, ranging from comfort food and burgers to pizza, Mexican and Mediterranean menus. The group manages more than 50 locations, according to the Fox website.

Walker said the company may consider bringing more of its restaurant concepts to Birmingham in the future.

“Our focus is always on opening one great restaurant at a time,” Walker said. “While we don’t have definitive plans right now, we are always inspired and open to great opportunities for the future.”

Culinary Dropout plans to open in late 2023 and will be located in the former Macaroni Grill space near P.F. Chang’s. For more information, visit ​​culinarydropout.com.