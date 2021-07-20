Metro Roundup: Cahaba Cycles relocating to former auto shop in Homewood

× Expand Rendering courtesy of Faris Malki

The former Jim & Jim’s Auto Shop site at 1724 27th Court South in Homewood will soon be reinvigorated with a new facade and new tenants, starting with a brand-new Cahaba Cycles bicycle store and service center.

Cahaba Cycles will be expanding its growing suite of Birmingham area locations, relocating its Homewood store to 1724 27th Court South.

Commercial real estate firm Shannon Waltchack is leading the redevelopment, with construction management by Capital Program Management. Cahaba Cycles owner Faris Malki and CPM’s Tim Coker are also partners/owners in the deal.

The new store will give Cahaba Cycles a fresh space to try new concepts and add to its customer experience. For example, Malki will be partnering with Domestique Coffee to launch a new breakfast/coffee bar concept in its new space to serve the Homewood community. With many active neighbors nearby, customers are invited to enjoy a quick coffee and/or breakfast after their workout, ride or run. In addition to the cycle shop and café, Malki’s new location will also feature a covered community space out front with benches and tables for gathering with friends in the neighborhood.

“We are excited to kick off the development of our new Homewood store. This new location will bring together the excellent service that our customers have grown to love and the opportunity to implement new ideas we’ve been cultivating through the years," Malki said. "We look forward to enhancing the cycling community in Homewood with great service, best-in-class product, top-notch coffee and craft brews on tap in the near future."

The redevelopment will have two remaining retail bays for lease after the relocation of the body shop. Jim & Jim’s is currently open and operational until the shop moves later this year. The location has prime visibility at key intersection in Homewood, where Central Avenue and 18th Street South meet. The high-traffic corner is across the street from the new Valley Hotel and Edgar’s Bakery. Shannon Waltchack broker Michael Murray is currently seeking additional tenants to lease the remaining bays, which are 7,775 and 5,750 square feet. The suites are fully customizable with options for tenants.

“SW is proud to have a well-known and respected Homewood-based retailer as a partner in this redevelopment effort," Murray said. "Cahaba Cycles is the flagship tenant we were looking for, with their established brand and strong following. We are excited about the potential for the remaining spaces."

— Submitted by Faris Malki