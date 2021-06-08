Metro Roundup: Lyon Blueberry Farm to open June 9

A blueberry farm in Shelby County is scheduled to open to the public on Wednesday, June 9.

The Lyon Blueberry Farm at 1700 Shelby County 56 in Wilsonville, will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Blueberries are $15 per gallon, and buckets are provided.

Visitors are encouraged to bring water to stay hydrated and are invited to pack a picnic lunch to enjoy at the farm.

A limited amount of tomatoes and watermelons will also be available for purchase.

For more information, visit facebook.com/Lyonblueberryfarm.