Main Street Alabama President Mary Helmer to speak at Hoover chamber

Mary Helmer, the president and state coordinator of Main Street Alabama, is scheduled as the speaker for the June 20 Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Helmer spent 10 years as a Main Street director in Emporia, Kansas, where she developed a funding package and managed public relations on a project to convert a former high school into a hotel/convention center. She then spent five years as the state coordinator for Main Street Kansas before coming to Main Street Alabama in 2013.

She specializes in community and business development strategies, relationship building, training and leadership development.

The June 20 luncheon is scheduled to begin at noon, with networking starting at 11:15 a.m., at the Hoover Country Club. Reservations are due by 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, and can be made at hooverchamber.org or by calling 988-5672 or emailing the chamber office at lisa@hooverchamber.org.

The cost for members is $20, payable at the door, and $25 for non-members or people without reservations.