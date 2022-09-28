Junior League of Birmingham kicks off 2022 Shop Save and Share

× Expand Photo courtesy of Junior League of Birmingham Mason Music is participating in the Junior League of Birmingham's 2022 Shop Save & Share event.

The Junior League of Birmingham on Wednesday, Sept. 28, began its 2022 Shop Save & Share fundraiser.

The 12-day event goes through Oct. 9 and allows people to receive 20% off and/or exclusive offers at nearly 250 participating businesses with the purchase of a Shop Save & Share card.

All proceeds from the sale of cards benefit the Junior League’s 21 community projects, which are designed to improve the lives of less fortunate people in the Birmingham metro area.

People can purchase the $40 Shop Save & Share card at shopsaveandshare.net.

For those interested in shopping from home, select retailers are providing online shopping codes to allow patrons to participate in whatever medium they choose. Cardholders should check the official guide, which is housed on the website, for details on each retailer and their offer.

To kick off the festivities, the Junior League held a kickoff party from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Summit in front of Kendra Scott and Kate Spade. The event featured small bites, drinks, music and swag bag giveaways for the first 50 attendees.

The Junior League’s projects aim to improve people’s economic security, financial stability, education, culture, health, wellness and safety.

Stores in Hoover participating include:

Anthony’s Full Service & Express Car Wash

Ashley Mac’s

Cakes on the Bluff

Calico

Dear Prudence

Fried Green Tomato’s

GRK Street Café

Hometown Fare

Hotworx Hoover

Hydralive Therapy

Liz Lane Gallery

Mason Music

Mountain High Outfitters

New Life Art

New York Butcher Shoppe

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Parent-Teacher Store

PoppySeed Paper

Pure Barre 280

South

Taco Mama

Trak Shak Running Shops

Thompson’s Frame Factory

Turquoise

Wrapsody

For a complete list of stores and restaurants participating or for more information, visit shopsaveandshare.net.