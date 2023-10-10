Hoover Small Business Alliance to offer marketing tips Wednesday

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Small Business Alliance

The Hoover Small Business Alliance is giving out marketing tips for business owners and managers Wednesday morning, Oct. 11, at Aldridge Gardens.

Presenters for the bimonthly gathering are Big Communications Founder and CEO John Montgomery and Merry Michael Smith, Big Communication’s director of media. Attorney and former state Rep. Paul DeMarco is scheduled to serve as moderator.

The free gathering is from 8 to 9 a.m. at the public gardens at 3530 Lorna Road and will include breakfast. For more information, contact Hoover Small Business Alliance Founder Traci Fox at 205-919-0561 or hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.