Hoover Small Business Alliance to hold "IT 101" panel discussion

The Hoover Small Business Alliance is having a networking session and panel discussion about information technology for small businesses on Wednesday, April 3, at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel.

The “IT 101” gathering will be from 8 to 9 a.m.

Scheduled panelists are: Tyler Carroll of Sawyer Solutions, Keith Keller of American Computer Consultants and Robin Schultz of PC Medics of Alabama.

Former state Rep. Paul DeMarco is set to serve as moderator. The gathering is free and will include breakfast. No RSVP is necessary. For more information, call Hoover Small Business Alliance founder Traci Fox at 205-919-0561 or email her at hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.