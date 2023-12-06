Hoover Small Business Alliance to hold 2023 Holiday Jingle Mingle

The Hoover Small Business Alliance is holding a Holiday Jingle Mingle networking event at the Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens on Thursday, Dec. 14.

All small business owners and supporters are invited to gather for a festive breakfast at the event venue at 2255 Tyler Road from 8 to 9 a.m., network with other small business owners and check out Christmas tree decorated by various Hoover nonprofits and organizations in ways that connect to the organizations’ missions. Santa Claus also is scheduled to be there.

Admission to the event is free, and there is no need to RSVP. For more information, call Hoover Small Business Alliance founder Traci Fox at 205-919-0561.