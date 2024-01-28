Hoover Small Business Alliance to have 'Insurance 101' session at Aldridge

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Small Business Alliance Scheduled panelists for the "Insurance 101 for Small Businesses" discussion with the Hoover Small Business Alliance are, clockwise from top left, Anna Price O'Connell with Insurance Facilities, Karl Peterson with AlaCOMP, Emily Thrasher with CNA Insurance and Cory Blankenship with Travelers Insurance.

The Hoover Small Business Alliance is having a networking session and panel discussion about insurance for small businesses on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at Aldridge Gardens.

The “Insurance 101” gathering will be from 8 to 9 a.m. in the main house at Aldridge.

Scheduled panelists are: Anna Price O’Connell, an independent insurance agent with Insurance Facilities; Emily Thrasher, an underwriting consultant with CNA Insurance; Karl Peterson, vice president for AlaCOMP; and Cory Blankenship, a property claims manager with Travelers Insurance.

Former state Rep. Paul DeMarco is set to serve as moderator. The gathering is free and will include breakfast. No RSVP is necessary. For more information, call Hoover Small Business Alliance founder Traci Fox at 205-919-0561 or email her at hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.