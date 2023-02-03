Hoover Small Business Alliance to give 2023 financial forecast at breakfast

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Small Business Alliance

The Hoover Small Business Alliance is providing a 2023 financial forecast for small businesses at its February networking breakfast.

The forecast will be given from 8 to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Hoover-Randle Home & Gardens at 2255 Tyler Road.

Panelists will include: John Platt, a vice president with Bryant Bank; Linda Cencula, CEO of Avadian Credit Union and small business advisor Jason Cobb. Attorney and former state Rep. Paul DeMarco is scheduled to serve as the moderator.

The networking breakfast is free. For more information, contact Hoover Small Business Alliance founder Traci Fox at 205-919-0561 or hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.