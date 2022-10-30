Hoover Small Business Alliance to discuss how to get people back in stores

× Expand File photos The Hoover Small Business Alliance on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, will hold a panel discussion on how to get people back in stores and balance in-store sales with internet sales, plus a review of the simplified sellers use tax. Among the panelists expected are, from left, city of Hoover Chief Financial Officer Tina Bolt, Bluff Park Hardware's Donald Byron and Wrapsody's Christie Howell.

The Hoover Small Business Alliance on Wednesday, Nov. 2, will hold a networking breakfast and panel discussion on how to get people back in brick-and-mortar stores and balance in-store sales with internet sales.

Tina Bolt, the city of Hoover’s chief financial officer, also will discuss the simplified sellers use tax.

In addition to Bolt, panelists scheduled to speak include Donald Byron of Bluff Park Hardware, Ken Delgreco of Urban Home Market and Reel and Christie Howell of Wrapsody, said Traci Fox, the founder of the Hoover Small Business Alliance.

The free networking breakfast and panel discussion is scheduled to take place from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens at 2255 Tyler Road. To RSVP or for more information, contact Fox at 205-913-0561 or hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.