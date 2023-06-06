Hoover salon named a 2023 Shelby County Small Business of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of T. Fox SalonSpa Team members from T. Fox SalonSpa, center, receive the 2023 Shelby County Small Business of the Year award for businesses with 6-10 employees on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

A Hoover salon recently was one of five winners in the Shelby County Small Business of the Year competition.

T. Fox SalonSpa at 2080 Valleydale Road won in the category for businesses with 6-10 employees.

The salon, owned by Traci Fox, has seven employees (including Fox) and has been in business on Valleydale Road for 14 years. Fox also owned another salon in Sumiton called Tangles from 2000 to 2015.

The Small Business of the Year awards were given out collaboratively by Calera Main Street, the Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street and The Shelby County Chamber.

Businesses were judged based on their activities over the past three years, including staying power, growth in employees, increase in sales, response to adversity and evidence of helping community-oriented projects.

“I feel super-excited, blessed, honored, favored,” Fox said. “We couldn’t do it without our loyal employees and support of the community.”

Last year, T. Fox SalonSpa was named one of 10 finalists for Alabama Small Business of the Year for businesses with 10 or fewer employees by the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and Business Council of Alabama.

In 2020, her salon was named in the top 200 salons in the nation by Salon Today, and the salon also won a Shelby County Small Business of the Year award in 2016. With assistance from her staff, she founded the Hoover Small Business Alliance in September 2021.

Fox said she is honored to represent small businesses in Shelby County and said her business’ success wouldn’t have been possible without her team, which includes Brooke Qualls, Emily Cozzone, Mary Kathryn Stanford, Maddie Wilson, Payton Harbin and Fox’s husband, Greg Fox.

Other Small Business of the Year award winners were: