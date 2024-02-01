Hoover Open Houses 2-2-24 to 2-4-24

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21373608

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,500,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 2/4/24, 2-4 p.m.

920 Trinity Court

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21372881

6 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 5,847 square feet

$815,000

Julie Kim, 205-222-9000, RealtySouth

Sunday, 2/4/24, 1-3 p.m.

308 Greystone Glen Circle

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21374174

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,414 square feet

$700,000

Conner Milam, 205-447-0773, RealtySouth

Sunday, 2/4/24, 2-4 p.m.

465 Marywood Lane

Hoover — Pinewood

MLS # 21375312

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,725 square feet

$560,000

Stephanie Lucas, 205-515-4192, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 2/3/24, 2-4 p.m.

3409 Portsmouth Drive

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21375080

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,364 square feet

$535,000

Leda Mims, 205-243-4599, ARC Realty

Sunday, 2/4/24, 2-4 p.m.

1301 Chester St.

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21372658

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,185 square feet

$418,900

Madelyn Roberts, 205-616-1304, Sold South Realty

Sunday, 2/4/24, 2-4 p.m.

1522 Deer Valley Drive

Hoover — Deer Valley

MLS # 21375563

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,929 square feet

$379,000

Jessica Daviston, 205-475-2008, LAH Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, 2/4/24, 1-3 p.m.

1865 Tall Timbers Drive

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21374755

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,599 square feet

$375,000

Jennifer Gilbert, 412-334-6324, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 2/4/24, 2-4 p.m.

3849 Kinross Place

Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road

MLS # 21368955

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet

$329,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage

Friday, 2/2/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 2/3/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

1025 Old Section Road

Hoover

MLS # 21373758

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,971 square feet

$324,900

Bradley Franklin, 256-348-5847, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 2/3/24, 1-3 p.m.

1707 Mountain Laurel Lane

Hoover — Riverchase Townhomes

MLS # 21375548

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,925 square feet

$315,000

Cissy Schmidt, 205-253-2124, RealtySouth

Saturday, 2/3/24, 1-3 p.m.