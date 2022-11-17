Hoover Open Houses 11-20-22

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,799,900
Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 11/20/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
169 Brook Trace Drive
169 Brook Trace Drive
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 1334549
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,852 square feet
$475,000
Joey Brown, 205-305-6982, RE/MAX Southern Homes
Sunday, 11/20/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1704 Waterscape Cove
1704 Waterscape Cove
Hoover — Lake Cyrus
MLS # 1338632
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,627 square feet
$400,000
Ann March, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 11/20/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3051 Skylark Circle
3051 Skylark Circle
Hoover — Indian Valley
MLS # 1339125
4 Bedrooms / 3/5 Baths, 2,442 square feet
$399,900
Margie Beth Shaw, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 11/20/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1340 Moss Rose Lane
1340 Moss Rose Lane
Hoover — Willow Lakes
MLS # 1339081
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,818 square feet
$314,900
Grace Gethi, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 11/20/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Brendon Pinola
1463 Alford Ave.
Hoover — Shades Mountain
MLS # 1338605
3 Bedrooms / 1.5+ Baths / 2,370 square feet
$310,000
Kim Glass, 888-0923-5547, eXp Realty
Sunday, 11/20/22, 2-4 p.m.