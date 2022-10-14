Hoover Open Houses Oct. 14-16, 2022

416 McCormack Way

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 1335011

6 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 6,232 square feet

$999,000

Conner Milam, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth

Sunday, 10/16/22, 1-3 p.m.

1539 Highland Gate Point

Hoover

MLS # 1335708

6 Bedrooms / 5.5+ Baths / 7,502 square feet

$950,000

Heather Goss, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Friday, 10/14/22, 5-7 p.m.

1171 Riverchase Parkway West

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1335211

3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,850 square feet

$459,000

Katie Wallace, 205-991-1500, RE/MAX Advantage South

Saturday, 10/15/22, 1-3 p.m.

1858 Tall Timbers Drive

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 1331982

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths 1,969 square feet

$344,900

Joe Falconer, 205-822-2463, RealtySouth

Sunday, 10/16/22, 2-4 p.m.