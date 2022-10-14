Hoover Open Houses Oct. 14-16, 2022

Photo courtesy of Brighteuos Med
416 McCormack Way
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 1335011
6 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 6,232 square feet
$999,000
Conner Milam, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth
Sunday, 10/16/22, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1539 Highland Gate Point
Hoover
MLS # 1335708
6 Bedrooms / 5.5+ Baths / 7,502 square feet
$950,000
Heather Goss, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Friday, 10/14/22, 5-7 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1171 Riverchase Parkway West
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1335211
3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,850 square feet
$459,000
Katie Wallace, 205-991-1500, RE/MAX Advantage South
Saturday, 10/15/22, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1858 Tall Timbers Drive
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 1331982
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths 1,969 square feet
$344,900
Joe Falconer, 205-822-2463, RealtySouth
Sunday, 10/16/22, 2-4 p.m.