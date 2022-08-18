Hoover Open Houses Aug. 19-21, 2022

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 678 Heritage Park Lane

678 Heritage Park Lane

Hoover – The Preserve

MLS # 1330435

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,604 square feet

$599,900

Joey Brown, 205-305-6982, RE/MAX Southern Homes

Sunday, 8/21/22, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 4942 Ridge Pass

4942 Ridge Pass

Hoover – The Ridge at The Grove

MLS # 1330394

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,165 square feet

$599,900

Sandy Nguyen (Binh), 205-558-5030, Goal Realty

Sunday, 8/21/22, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 89 Maple Trace

89 Maple Trace

Hoover – Trace Crossings

MLS # 1327303

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,921 square feet

$479,900

Marcia Montgomery, 205-979-8500, RE/MAX Southern Homes

Sunday, 8/21/22, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 2525 Savoy St.

2525 Savoy St.

Hoover – Bluff Park

MLS # 1329017

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,705 square feet

$399,500

Bill Johnson, 760-760-4320, Realty Solutions

Friday, 8/19/22, 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, 8/20/22, 2-4 p.m.