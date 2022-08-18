Hoover Open Houses Aug. 19-21, 2022

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
678 Heritage Park Lane
Hoover – The Preserve
MLS # 1330435
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,604 square feet
$599,900
Joey Brown, 205-305-6982, RE/MAX Southern Homes
Sunday, 8/21/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4942 Ridge Pass
Hoover – The Ridge at The Grove
MLS # 1330394
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,165 square feet
$599,900
Sandy Nguyen (Binh), 205-558-5030, Goal Realty
Sunday, 8/21/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
89 Maple Trace
Hoover – Trace Crossings
MLS # 1327303
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,921 square feet
$479,900
Marcia Montgomery, 205-979-8500, RE/MAX Southern Homes
Sunday, 8/21/22, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2525 Savoy St.
Hoover – Bluff Park
MLS # 1329017
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,705 square feet
$399,500
Bill Johnson, 760-760-4320, Realty Solutions
Friday, 8/19/22, 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, 8/20/22, 2-4 p.m.