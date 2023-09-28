Hoover Open Houses 9-30-23 & 10-1-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1348 Saddlecreek Parkway
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 21365769
4 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 4,886 square feet
$1,395,000
Julie Kim, 205-222-9000, RealtySouth
Sunday, 10/1/23, 2-3 p.m.
301 Park Ave.
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 1354248
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,600 square feet
$850,000
Harold Collins, 205-919-1861, eXp Realty
Sunday, 10/1/23, 1-3 p.m.
2209 Southampton Drive
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21364530
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,018 square feet
$750,000
Brittany Hammock, 205-907-8713, Keller Williams
Sunday, 10/01/23, 2-4 p.m.
1180 Haven Road
Hoover — Greystone Legacy
MLS # 1361846
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,290 square feet
$650,000
Julie Kim, 205-222-9000, RealtySouth
Sunday, 10/1/23, noon-1 p.m.
2698 Montauk Road
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21365662
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,739 square feet
$550,000
Brittany Hammock, 205-907-8713, Keller Williams
Sunday, 10/1/23, 2-4 p.m.
2411 Northampton Drive
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21365880
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,728 square feet
$529,900
Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025, Keller Williams
Sunday, 10/1/23, 2-4 p.m.
3620 Village Center Lane
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21365674
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,780 square feet
$499,900
Trish Hunter, 734-634-4020, Keller Williams
Saturday, 9/30/23, 1-3 p.m.
2216 Mountain Lake Terrace
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21366286
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,150 square feet
$499,000
Harold Collins, 205-919-1861, eXp Realty
Sunday, 10/1/23, 1-3 p.m.
2040 Arbor Hill Parkway
Hoover — Arbor Hill
MLS # 1361302
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,002 square feet
$479,900
Angel Torres, 205-578-8135, ARC Realty
Sunday, 10/1/23, 1-3 p.m.
2207 Bark Circle
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 21366143
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,935 square feet
$415,000
Jennifer Grostick, 205-747-6021, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 10/01/23, 2-4 p.m.
3412 Wellford Circle
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21365669
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,179 square feet
$399,000
Jason Garrison, 205-903-1460, ERA King
Saturday, 9/30/23, 10 a.m.-noon
3121 Chestnut Oaks Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21365959
2 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,916 square feet
$365,000
Daniel Friday, 205-243-2606, Keller Williams
Sunday, 10/1/23, 1-3 p.m.
918 Greystone Highlands Circle
Hoover — Greystone Highlands
MLS # 21366303
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,699square feet
$349,900
Vicki Warner, 205-789-5114, ARC Realty
Sunday, 10/1/23, 1-3 p.m.