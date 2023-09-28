Hoover Open Houses 9-30-23 & 10-1-23

by

1348 Saddlecreek Parkway

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21365769

4 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 4,886 square feet

$1,395,000

Julie Kim, 205-222-9000, RealtySouth

Sunday, 10/1/23, 2-3 p.m.

301 Park Ave.

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 1354248

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,600 square feet

$850,000

Harold Collins, 205-919-1861, eXp Realty

Sunday, 10/1/23, 1-3 p.m.

2209 Southampton Drive

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21364530

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,018 square feet

$750,000

Brittany Hammock, 205-907-8713, Keller Williams

Sunday, 10/01/23, 2-4 p.m.

1180 Haven Road

Hoover — Greystone Legacy

MLS # 1361846

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,290 square feet

$650,000

Julie Kim, 205-222-9000, RealtySouth

Sunday, 10/1/23, noon-1 p.m.

2698 Montauk Road

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21365662

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,739 square feet

$550,000

Brittany Hammock, 205-907-8713, Keller Williams

Sunday, 10/1/23, 2-4 p.m.

2411 Northampton Drive

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21365880

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,728 square feet

$529,900

Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025, Keller Williams

Sunday, 10/1/23, 2-4 p.m.

3620 Village Center Lane

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21365674

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,780 square feet

$499,900

Trish Hunter, 734-634-4020, Keller Williams

Saturday, 9/30/23, 1-3 p.m.

2216 Mountain Lake Terrace

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21366286

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,150 square feet

$499,000

Harold Collins, 205-919-1861, eXp Realty

Sunday, 10/1/23, 1-3 p.m.

2040 Arbor Hill Parkway

Hoover — Arbor Hill

MLS # 1361302

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,002 square feet

$479,900

Angel Torres, 205-578-8135, ARC Realty

Sunday, 10/1/23, 1-3 p.m.

2207 Bark Circle

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 21366143

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,935 square feet

$415,000

Jennifer Grostick, 205-747-6021, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 10/01/23, 2-4 p.m.

3412 Wellford Circle

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21365669

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,179 square feet

$399,000

Jason Garrison, 205-903-1460, ERA King

Saturday, 9/30/23, 10 a.m.-noon

3121 Chestnut Oaks Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21365959

2 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,916 square feet

$365,000

Daniel Friday, 205-243-2606, Keller Williams

Sunday, 10/1/23, 1-3 p.m.

918 Greystone Highlands Circle

Hoover — Greystone Highlands

MLS # 21366303

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,699square feet

$349,900

Vicki Warner, 205-789-5114, ARC Realty

Sunday, 10/1/23, 1-3 p.m.