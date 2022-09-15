Hoover open houses 9-17-22 & 9-18-22

Photo courtesy of Alabama Multip
3597 Shandwick Place
Hoover – Greystone
MLS # 1330982
6 Bedrooms / 6.5+ Baths / 6,884 square feet
$1,395,000
Julie Kim, 205-991-6565
Sunday, 9/18/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multip
409 Golf Drive
Hoover
MLS # 1332776
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,563 square feet
$789,000
Heather Goss, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 9/18/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Kay Owens/RKO
1930 Lemon Mint Drive
Hoover – Riverchase
MLS # 1332274
4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,669 square feet
$539,000
Shahida Perveen, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 9/18/22, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multip
4330 Village Green Way
Hoover – The Preserve
MLS # 1330881
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,003 square feet
$520,000
Tim McGinnis, 205-874-6709, White House Real Estate
Saturday, 9/17/22, 10 a.m.-noon and Sunday, 9/18/22, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Kay Owens/RKO
3068 Whispering Pines Circle
Hoover – Green Valley
MLS # 1326084
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,995 square feet
$499,900
Dana Belcher, 205-608-8126, RE/MAX Advantage North
Sunday, 9/18/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multip
89 Maple Trace
Hoover – Trace Crossings
MLS # 1327303
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,921 square feet
$479,900
Marcia Montgomery, 205-979-8500, RE/MAX Southern Homes
Sunday, 9/18/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multip
5986 Waterside Drive
Hoover – Lake Cyrus
MLS # 1331062
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,928 square feet
$455,000
Emily Wood, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty
Sunday, 9/18/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multip
2123 Ross Park Ave.
Hoover – Ross Bridge
MLS # 1333415
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,450 square feet
$449,900
Amy Maziarz, 205-871-2556, Red Hills Realty
Sunday, 9/18/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multip
1916 River Park Drive
Hoover – Riverchase
MLS # 1329754
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,938 square feet
$440,000
Lindsay Sport, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 9/18/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multip
209 Monaco Circle
Hoover
MLS # 1333487
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,019 square feet
$409,900
Will Casey, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty
Sunday, 9/18/22, noon-2 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multip
1340 Moss Rose Lane
Hoover – Willow Lake
MLS # 1332882
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,818 square feet
$333,000
Grace Gethi, 205-872-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 9/18/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multip
316 Old Mill Circle
Hoover
MLS # 1331044
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,985 square feet
$320,000
Susie Denson, 205-870-5420, RealtySouth
Sunday, 9/18/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multip
504 Russet Bend Drive
Hoover – Russet Woods
MLS # 1332209
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,095 square feet
$319,500
Steve Parker, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 9/18/22, 2-4 p.m.