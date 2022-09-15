Hoover open houses 9-17-22 & 9-18-22

by

3597 Shandwick Place

Hoover – Greystone

MLS # 1330982

6 Bedrooms / 6.5+ Baths / 6,884 square feet

$1,395,000

Julie Kim, 205-991-6565

Sunday, 9/18/22, 2-4 p.m.

409 Golf Drive

Hoover

MLS # 1332776

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,563 square feet

$789,000

Heather Goss, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 9/18/22, 2-4 p.m.

1930 Lemon Mint Drive

Hoover – Riverchase

MLS # 1332274

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,669 square feet

$539,000

Shahida Perveen, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 9/18/22, 1-3 p.m.

4330 Village Green Way

Hoover – The Preserve

MLS # 1330881

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,003 square feet

$520,000

Tim McGinnis, 205-874-6709, White House Real Estate

Saturday, 9/17/22, 10 a.m.-noon and Sunday, 9/18/22, 1-3 p.m.

3068 Whispering Pines Circle

Hoover – Green Valley

MLS # 1326084

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,995 square feet

$499,900

Dana Belcher, 205-608-8126, RE/MAX Advantage North

Sunday, 9/18/22, 2-4 p.m.

89 Maple Trace

Hoover – Trace Crossings

MLS # 1327303

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,921 square feet

$479,900

Marcia Montgomery, 205-979-8500, RE/MAX Southern Homes

Sunday, 9/18/22, 2-4 p.m.

5986 Waterside Drive

Hoover – Lake Cyrus

MLS # 1331062

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,928 square feet

$455,000

Emily Wood, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty

Sunday, 9/18/22, 2-4 p.m.

2123 Ross Park Avenue

Hoover – Ross Bridge

MLS # 1333415

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,450 square feet

$449,900

Amy Maziarz, 205-871-2556, Red Hills Realty

Sunday, 9/18/22, 2-4 p.m.

1916 River Park Drive

Hoover – Riverchase

MLS # 1329754

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,938 square feet

$440,000

Lindsay Sport, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 9/18/22, 2-4 p.m.

209 Monaco Circle

Hoover

MLS # 1333487

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,019 square feet

$409,900

Will Casey, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty

Sunday, 9/18/22, noon-2 p.m.

1340 Moss Rose Lane

Hoover – Willow Lake

MLS # 1332882

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,818 square feet

$333,000

Grace Gethi, 205-872-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 9/18/22, 2-4 p.m.

316 Old Mill Circle

Hoover

MLS # 1331044

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,985 square feet

$320,000

Susie Denson, 205-870-5420, RealtySouth

Sunday, 9/18/22, 2-4 p.m.

504 Russet Bend Drive

Hoover – Russet Woods

MLS # 1332209

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,095 square feet

$319,500

Steve Parker, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 9/18/22, 2-4 p.m.