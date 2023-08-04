Hoover Open Houses 8-5-23 & 8-6-23

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,599,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 8/6/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 8/6/23, 2-4 p.m.

2098 Royal Fern Lane

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1359839

4 Bedrooms / 6 Baths / 4,733 square feet

$850,000

Breanna Sexton, 205-234-6549, RE/MAX Advantage

Sunday, 8/6/23, 1-3 p.m.

1562 Fairway View Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1355890

4 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,607 square feet

$665,000

Katie Wallace, 205-218-6894, RE/MAX Advantage South

Saturday, 8/5/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 8/6/23, 2-4 p.m.

1533 Fairway View Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1360294

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,020 square feet

$574,800

Clark Edwards, 205-515-1022, ARC Realty

Sunday, 8/6/23, 2:30-4 p.m.

2411 Northampton Drive

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1359947

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,809 square feet

$545,000

John Ocamp, 205-249-7475, eXp Realty

Sunday, 8/6/23, 2-4 p.m.

2244 Rockview Lane

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 1360550

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,630 square feet

$525,000

Francene Drexler, 205-965-2065, ARC Realty

Sunday, 8/6/23, 2-4 p.m.

1557 James Hill Way

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1360351

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,752 square feet

$524,999

Kelley Helms, 205-702-5063, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 8/6/23, 2-4 p.m.

2079 Chalybe Way

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1359882

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,565 square feet

$479,900

George Varghese, 205-902-0785, Leading Edge Real Estate

Sunday, 8/6/23, 2-4 p.m.

2400 Chalybe Trail

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1358702

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,818 square feet

$469,900

Rebecca Hardwick Palasota, 205-447-9218, LAH Sotheby’s International

Saturday, 8/5/23, noon-3 p.m.

1904 Greenvale Road

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 1361194

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,457 square feet

$425,000

Jeffrey Klinner, 205-790-6000, Keller Williams

Sunday, 8/6/23, 2-4 p.m.