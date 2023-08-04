Hoover Open Houses 8-5-23 & 8-6-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2357 Blackridge Drive
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,599,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 8/6/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 8/6/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2098 Royal Fern Lane
2098 Royal Fern Lane
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1359839
4 Bedrooms / 6 Baths / 4,733 square feet
$850,000
Breanna Sexton, 205-234-6549, RE/MAX Advantage
Sunday, 8/6/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1562 Fairway View Drive
1562 Fairway View Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1355890
4 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,607 square feet
$665,000
Katie Wallace, 205-218-6894, RE/MAX Advantage South
Saturday, 8/5/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 8/6/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1533 Fairway View Drive
1533 Fairway View Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1360294
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,020 square feet
$574,800
Clark Edwards, 205-515-1022, ARC Realty
Sunday, 8/6/23, 2:30-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2411 Northampton Drive
2411 Northampton Drive
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1359947
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,809 square feet
$545,000
John Ocamp, 205-249-7475, eXp Realty
Sunday, 8/6/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2244 Rockview Lane
2244 Rockview Lane
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 1360550
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,630 square feet
$525,000
Francene Drexler, 205-965-2065, ARC Realty
Sunday, 8/6/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1557 James Hill Way
1557 James Hill Way
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1360351
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,752 square feet
$524,999
Kelley Helms, 205-702-5063, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 8/6/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2079 Chalybe Way
2079 Chalybe Way
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1359882
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,565 square feet
$479,900
George Varghese, 205-902-0785, Leading Edge Real Estate
Sunday, 8/6/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2400 Chalybe Trail
2400 Chalybe Trail
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1358702
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,818 square feet
$469,900
Rebecca Hardwick Palasota, 205-447-9218, LAH Sotheby’s International
Saturday, 8/5/23, noon-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1904 Greenvale Road
1904 Greenvale Road
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 1361194
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,457 square feet
$425,000
Jeffrey Klinner, 205-790-6000, Keller Williams
Sunday, 8/6/23, 2-4 p.m.