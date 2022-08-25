Hoover Open Houses 8-28-22

by

112 Langston Place

Hoover – Greystone

MLS # 1321213

6 Bedrooms / 4.5+ Baths / 6,940 square feet

$1,399,000

Connie Alexander, 205-874-6709, White House Real Estate

Sunday, 8/28/22, 1-3 p.m.

1542 Highland Gate Point

Hoover

MLS # 1324621

6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,017 square feet

$825,000

Casey Trawick, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 8/28/22, 2-4 p.m.

1736 Southpointe Drive

Hoover – Southpointe

MLS # 1330782

6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,394 square feet

$721,000

Angela Priola, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 8/28/22, 2-4 p.m.

5457 Scout Creek Drive

Hoover – Trace Crossings

MLS # 1330592

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,864 square feet

$614,900

Danny Burns, 205-979-8500, RE/MAX Southern Homes

Sunday, 8/28/22, 2-4 p.m.

905 Riverchase Parkway W

Hoover – Riverchase

MLS # 1324667

5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,388 square feet

$479,000

Stacy Devoe, 205-588-8282, Today’s Home

Sunday, 8/28/22, 2-4 p.m.

1559 Inverness Cove Lane

Hoover – Inverness

MLS # 1331493

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,576 square feet

$325,000

Ryan Bell, 205-699-6847, Vulcan Realty

Sunday, 8/28/22, 2-4 p.m.

108 Ridge Park Drive

Hoover

MLS # 1330479

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,338 square feet

$200,000

Catherine Singletary, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 8/28/22, 2-4 p.m.