Hoover Open Houses 8-26-23 & 8-27-23

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,599,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 8/26/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 8/27/23, 2-4 p.m.

2251 Black Creek Crossing

Hoover — Lake Wilborn

MLS # 1362301

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,223 square feet

$799,900

Chase McCain, 205-388-7669, List Birmingham

Sunday, 8/27/23, 2-4 p.m.

4028 Further Lane

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1355883

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,195 square feet

$645,000

Erin Howell, 205-335-0280, Exit Realty

Sunday, 8/27/23, 2-4 p.m.

4331 Village Green Way

Hoover — The Preserve

MLS # 1361504

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,522 square feet

$625,000

Daniel Thompson, 205-475-4515, Go Fetch Realty

Sunday, 8/27/23, 2-4 p.m.

3005 Spencer Way

Hoover — Spencer Preserve

MLS # 1838468

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,023 square feet

$615,000

Jenny Smith, 256-318-3106, Tim Baker Real Estate

Sunday, 8/27/23, 2-4 p.m.

5541 Northridge Circle

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 1362017

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,129 square feet

$550,000

Christopher Burdette, 205-223-6054, Keller Williams

Sunday, 8/27/23, 2-4 p.m.

2244 Rockview Lane

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 1360550

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,288 square feet

$515,000

Francene Drexler, 205-965-2065, ARC Realty

Sunday, 8/27/23, 2-4 p.m.

655 Clearview Road

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 1363031

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,443 square feet

$385,000

Chelsea Musser, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty

Saturday, 8/26/23, noon-2 p.m. and Sunday, 8/27/23, 2-4 p.m.

3159 Chestnut Oaks Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21363650

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,184 square feet

$355,000

Cindy Tolbert, 205-393-1554, Real Equity

Sunday, 8/27/23, 2-4 p.m.

2316 Woodcreek Drive

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 1362000

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,763 square feet

$344,900

Raymond Newton, 205-901-1037, Keller Williams

Sunday, 8/27/23, 2-4 p.m.