Hoover Open Houses 8-26-23 & 8-27-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,599,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 8/26/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 8/27/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2251 Black Creek Crossing
2251 Black Creek Crossing
Hoover — Lake Wilborn
MLS # 1362301
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,223 square feet
$799,900
Chase McCain, 205-388-7669, List Birmingham
Sunday, 8/27/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4028 Further Lane
4028 Further Lane
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1355883
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,195 square feet
$645,000
Erin Howell, 205-335-0280, Exit Realty
Sunday, 8/27/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4331 Village Green Way
4331 Village Green Way
Hoover — The Preserve
MLS # 1361504
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,522 square feet
$625,000
Daniel Thompson, 205-475-4515, Go Fetch Realty
Sunday, 8/27/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3005 Spencer Way
3005 Spencer Way
Hoover — Spencer Preserve
MLS # 1838468
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,023 square feet
$615,000
Jenny Smith, 256-318-3106, Tim Baker Real Estate
Sunday, 8/27/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5541 Northridge Circle
5541 Northridge Circle
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 1362017
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,129 square feet
$550,000
Christopher Burdette, 205-223-6054, Keller Williams
Sunday, 8/27/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2244 Rockview Lane
2244 Rockview Lane
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 1360550
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,288 square feet
$515,000
Francene Drexler, 205-965-2065, ARC Realty
Sunday, 8/27/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
655 Clearview Road
655 Clearview Road
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 1363031
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,443 square feet
$385,000
Chelsea Musser, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty
Saturday, 8/26/23, noon-2 p.m. and Sunday, 8/27/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3159 Chestnut Oaks Drive
3159 Chestnut Oaks Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21363650
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,184 square feet
$355,000
Cindy Tolbert, 205-393-1554, Real Equity
Sunday, 8/27/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2316 Woodcreek Drive
2316 Woodcreek Drive
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 1362000
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,763 square feet
$344,900
Raymond Newton, 205-901-1037, Keller Williams
Sunday, 8/27/23, 2-4 p.m.