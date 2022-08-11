Hoover Open Houses 8-13-22 and 8-14-22

by

112 Langston Place

Hoover – Greystone

MLS # 1321213

6 Bedrooms / 4.5+ Baths / 6,940 square feet

$1,399,000

Connie Alexander, 205-874-6709, White House Real Estate

Sunday, 8/14/22, 1-3 p.m.

905 Riverchase Parkway West

Hoover – Riverchase

MLS # 1324667

5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3.388 square feet

$479,000

Stacey Devoe, 205-588-8282, Today’s Home

Saturday, 8/13/22, 1-3 p.m.

126 Highland Crest Parkway

Hoover

MLS # 1330049

4 Bedrooms / 3.5+ Baths / 2,938 square feet

$399,900

Cici Howell, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 8/14/22, 1-3 p.m.