Hoover Open Houses 8-12-23 & 8-13-23

2357 Blackridge Drive
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,599,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 8/12/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 8/13/23, 2-4 p.m.
4028 Further Lane
4028 Further Lane
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1355883
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,195 square feet
$649,900
Erin Howell, 205-335-0280, Exit Realty Cahaba
Sunday, 8/13/23, 2-4 p.m.
4331 Village Green Way
4331 Village Green Way
Hoover — The Preserve
MLS # 1361504
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,522square feet
$625,000
Daniel Thompson, 205-475-4515, Go Fetch Realty
Sunday, 8/13/23, 2-4 p.m.
1557 James Hill Way
1557 James Hill Way
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1360351
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,752 square feet
$524,999
Kelly Helms, 205-702-5063, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 8/13/23, 2-4 p.m.
1834 Russet Woods Lane
1834 Russet Woods Lane
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 1356922
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,115 square feet
$499,900
Steven Koleno, 312-300-6768, Beycome Brokerage Realty
Sunday, 8/13/23, 5-7 p.m.
2040 Arbor Hill Parkway
2040 Arbor Hill Parkway
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1361302
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,002 square feet
$489,900
Angel Torres, 205-578-8135, ARC Realty
Sunday, 8/13/23, 2-4 p.m.
5215 Creekside Loop
5215 Creekside Loop
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 1362411
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,363 square feet
$440,000
Jeanie Shea, 205-249-0097, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 8/13/23, 2-4 p.m.
3972 South Shades Crest Road
3972 South Shades Crest Road
Hoover
MLS # 1360312
3 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,763 square feet
$384,900
Srianil Peddi, 205-821-9683, eXp Realty
Sunday, 8/13/23, 2-4 p.m.