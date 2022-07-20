Hoover open houses 7-24-22

Photo courtesy of Alabama Multiple Listing Service
349 Turneberry Road
349 Turnberry Road
Hoover – Heatherwood
MLS # 1322192
6 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 6,496 square feet
$875,000
Robert Drum, 205-253-8756, eXp Realty
Sunday, 7/24/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multip
1542 Highland Gate Pointe
1542 Highland Gate Pointe
Hoover – Lake Cyrus
MLS # 1324621
6 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,017 square feet
$850,000
Casey Trawick, 206-677-8544, Keller Williams
Sunday, 7/24/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1561 Wilborn Run
1561 Wilborn Run
Hoover – Lake Wilborn
MLS # 1325873
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,169 square feet
$679,900
Katherine Allison, 205-223-3007, RealtySouth
Sunday, 7/24/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multiple Listing Service
3591 Deerfield Drive
3591 Deerfield Drive
Hoover
MLS # 1320199
5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,380 square feet
$429,900
Blake Schultz, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 7/24/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1706 Patton Creek Lane
1706 Patton Creek Lane
Hoover
MLS # 1328397
2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,148 square feet
$160,000
Codi Feltman, 205-544-9131, McKnight Real Estate
Sunday7/24/22, 2-4:30 p.m.