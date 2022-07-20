Hoover open houses 7-24-22

by

349 Turnberry Road

Hoover – Heatherwood

MLS # 1322192

6 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 6,496 square feet

$875,000

Robert Drum, 205-253-8756, eXp Realty

Sunday, 7/24/22, 2-4 p.m.

1542 Highland Gate Pointe

Hoover – Lake Cyrus

MLS # 1324621

6 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,017 square feet

$850,000

Casey Trawick, 206-677-8544, Keller Williams

Sunday, 7/24/22, 2-4 p.m.

1561 Wilborn Run

Hoover – Lake Wilborn

MLS # 1325873

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,169 square feet

$679,900

Katherine Allison, 205-223-3007, RealtySouth

Sunday, 7/24/22, 2-4 p.m.

3591 Deerfield Drive

Hoover

MLS # 1320199

5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,380 square feet

$429,900

Blake Schultz, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 7/24/22, 2-4 p.m.

1706 Patton Creek Lane

Hoover

MLS # 1328397

2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,148 square feet

$160,000

Codi Feltman, 205-544-9131, McKnight Real Estate

Sunday7/24/22, 2-4:30 p.m.