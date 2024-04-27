Hoover Open Houses 4-27-24 & 4-28-24

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
509 Founders Park Circle
Hoover — The Preserve
MLS # 21380884
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,438 square feet
$1,475,000
Anna Fowler, 205-407-4774, RealtySouth
Saturday, 4/27/24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2542 Blackridge Cove
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 21377959
4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,912 square feet
$1,300,000
Lauren Armstrong, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty
Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1947 Blackridge Road
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 21383774
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,205 square feet
$1,095,000
Cathy O’Berry and Clara Berguson, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2094 Highland Gate Way
Hoover — Lake Cyrus
MLS # 21374932
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,718 square feet
$774,250
Sue Willoughby, 659-201-6960, Embridge Realty
Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
4 Millcove Lane
Hoover
MLS # 21383439
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,078 square feet
$749,000
Amy Lawson, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth
Sunday, 4/28/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1028 King Stables Circle
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 21383459
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,535 square feet
$709,000
Tina Baum and Susan Peoples, 659-222-6063, RE/MAX South Advantage
Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
5142 Lake Crest Circle
Hoover — Lake Crest
MLS # 21383798
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 5,187 square feet
$699,900
Josh Vernon and Patrice Beavers, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams
Saturday, 4/27/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
308 Greystone Glen Circle
Hoover — Greystone Glen
MLS # 21374174
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,414 square feet
$650,000
Conner Milam and Allison Cheka, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth
Saturday, 4/27/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
4887 Ridge Pass
Hoover — The Ridge at The Grove
MLS # 21383551
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,984 square feet
$600,000
Erik and Jessica Spencer, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams
Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2113 Riverine Oaks Place
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21383443
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,803 square feet
$559,900
Ahmad Sukar, 205-969-8911, ARC Realty
Saturday, 4/27/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1211 Woodlands Way
Hoover — The Woodlands
MLS # 21383255
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,978 square feet
$550,000
Jerry Sager and Steve Parker, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams
Sunday, 4/28/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
382 Laredo Drive
Hoover
MLS # 21379831
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,189 square feet
$549,900
Robin and Keith Turberville, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1083 Grand Oaks Drive
Hoover — Grand Oaks
MLS # 21383309
4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,702 square feet
$530,000
Jason Secor, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams
Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
5773 Lake Cyrus Blvd.
Hoover — Lake Cyrus
MLS # 21376239
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,527 square feet
$499,900
Leda Mims, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
205 Avanti Circle
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21382560
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,790 square feet
$499,900
Susie Helton, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/28/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
126 Highland Crest Parkway
Hoover — Highland Crest
MLS # 21382220
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,818 square feet
$499,900
Allison Burleson, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams
Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
625 Trumpet Circle
Hoover — Lake Crest
MLS # 24-601
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,006 square feet
$499,900
Brian Alexander, 205-898-2056, White Pepper Smith Lake
Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
3587 Marc Ave.
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21381704
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,050 square feet
$490,000
Lauren Murphree, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth
Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
3220 Sawyer Drive
Hoover — Sawyet Trail at Ross Bridge
MLS # 21380629
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,105 square feet
$489,900
Joey Brown, 205-305-6982, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2295 Abbeyglen Circle
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21382790
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,641 square feet
$475,000
Ben Tamburello, 205-313-8500, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/28/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
225 Caliente Drive
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21383809
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,476 square feet
$459,000
Leda Mims and Donna Walker, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1679 Oak Park Lane
Hoover — The Woodlands
MLS # 21383253
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,780 square feet
$449,900
Ami Maziarz, 205-515-1903, Red Hills Realty
Sunday, 4/28/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
5224 Creekside Loop
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 21380534
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,070 square feet
$439,900
Clark Edwards, 205-313-8500, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
3409 Frank Ave.
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21379413
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 581 square feet
$390,000
Nakia Walker and Chris Hancock, 205-740-6260, Opendoor Brokerage
Saturday, 4/27/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 4/28/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
245 Paradise Lake Drive
Hoover — Lakeview
MLS # 21381125
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,775 square feet
$385,000
Horace Henry, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams Metro South
Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1182 Windsor Square Unit 67
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21382745
3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,560 square feet
$380,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-201-6802, SB Dev Corp.
Sunday, 4/28/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
926 Greystone Highlands Circle
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 21377713
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,832 square feet
$354,900
Jill Fleck, 205-313-8500, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/28/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1170 Windsor Square Unit 70
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21378798
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$352,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-222-6904, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 4/27/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 4/28/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1142 Windsor Square Unit 47
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21382743
3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet
$346,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-222-6904, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 4/27/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday 4/28/24, 1-4 p.m.
915 Chestnut Oaks Circle
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
915 Chestnut Oaks Circle
Hoover — Riverchase Fairways Townhomes
MLS # 21381898
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,090 square feet
$329,900
Scott Heath, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1112 Windsor Square Unit 32
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21377893
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$328,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-222-6927, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 4/27/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday 4/28/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
5664 Park Side Road
Hoover — Lake Cyrus
MLS # 21383677
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,602 square feet
$325,000
Leda Mims and Donna Walker, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/28/24, 1-3 p.m.