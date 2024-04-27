Hoover Open Houses 4-27-24 & 4-28-24

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 509 Founders Park Circle

509 Founders Park Circle

Hoover — The Preserve

MLS # 21380884

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,438 square feet

$1,475,000

Anna Fowler, 205-407-4774, RealtySouth

Saturday, 4/27/24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 2542 Blackridge Cove

2542 Blackridge Cove

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21377959

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,912 square feet

$1,300,000

Lauren Armstrong, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty

Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1947 Blackridge Road

1947 Blackridge Road

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21383774

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,205 square feet

$1,095,000

Cathy O’Berry and Clara Berguson, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 2094 Highland Gate Way

2094 Highland Gate Way

Hoover — Lake Cyrus

MLS # 21374932

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,718 square feet

$774,250

Sue Willoughby, 659-201-6960, Embridge Realty

Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 4 Millcove Lane

4 Millcove Lane

Hoover

MLS # 21383439

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,078 square feet

$749,000

Amy Lawson, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth

Sunday, 4/28/24, 1-3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1028 King Stables Circle

1028 King Stables Circle

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21383459

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,535 square feet

$709,000

Tina Baum and Susan Peoples, 659-222-6063, RE/MAX South Advantage

Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 5142 Lake Crest Circle

5142 Lake Crest Circle

Hoover — Lake Crest

MLS # 21383798

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 5,187 square feet

$699,900

Josh Vernon and Patrice Beavers, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams

Saturday, 4/27/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 308 Greystone Glen Circle

308 Greystone Glen Circle

Hoover — Greystone Glen

MLS # 21374174

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,414 square feet

$650,000

Conner Milam and Allison Cheka, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth

Saturday, 4/27/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 4887 Ridge Pass

4887 Ridge Pass

Hoover — The Ridge at The Grove

MLS # 21383551

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,984 square feet

$600,000

Erik and Jessica Spencer, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams

Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 2113 Riverine Oaks Place

2113 Riverine Oaks Place

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21383443

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,803 square feet

$559,900

Ahmad Sukar, 205-969-8911, ARC Realty

Saturday, 4/27/24, 1-3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1211 Woodlands Way

1211 Woodlands Way

Hoover — The Woodlands

MLS # 21383255

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,978 square feet

$550,000

Jerry Sager and Steve Parker, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams

Sunday, 4/28/24, 1-3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 382 Laredo Drive

382 Laredo Drive

Hoover

MLS # 21379831

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,189 square feet

$549,900

Robin and Keith Turberville, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty

Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1083 Grand Oaks Drive

1083 Grand Oaks Drive

Hoover — Grand Oaks

MLS # 21383309

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,702 square feet

$530,000

Jason Secor, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams

Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 5773 Lake Cyrus Blvd.

5733 Lake Cyrus Blvd.

Hoover — Lake Cyrus

MLS # 21376239

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,527 square feet

$499,900

Leda Mims, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 205 Avanti Circle

205 Avanti Circle

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21382560

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,790 square feet

$499,900

Susie Helton, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 4/28/24, 1-3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 126 Highland Crest Parkway

126 Highland Crest Parkway

Hoover — Highland Crest

MLS # 21382220

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,818 square feet

$499,900

Allison Burleson, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams

Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 625 Trumpet Circle

625 Trumpet Circle

Hoover — Lake Crest

MLS # 24-601

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,006 square feet

$499,900

Brian Alexander, 205-898-2056, White Pepper Smith Lake

Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 3587 Marc Ave.

3587 Marc Ave.

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21381704

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,050 square feet

$490,000

Lauren Murphree, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth

Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 3220 Sawyer Drive

3220 Sawyer Drive

Hoover — Sawyet Trail at Ross Bridge

MLS # 21380629

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,105 square feet

$489,900

Joey Brown, 205-305-6982, ARC Realty

Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 2295 Abbeyglen Circle

2295 Abbeyglen Circle

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21382790

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,641 square feet

$475,000

Ben Tamburello, 205-313-8500, ARC Realty

Sunday, 4/28/24, 1-3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 225 Caliente Drive

225 Caliente Drive

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21383809

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,476 square feet

$459,000

Leda Mims and Donna Walker, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1679 Oak Park Lane

1679 Oak Park Lane

Hoover — The Woodlands

MLS # 21383253

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,780 square feet

$449,900

Ami Maziarz, 205-515-1903, Red Hills Realty

Sunday, 4/28/24, 1-3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 5224 Creekside Loop

5224 Creekside Loop

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 21380534

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,070 square feet

$439,900

Clark Edwards, 205-313-8500, ARC Realty

Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 3409 Frank Ave.

3409 Frank Ave.

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21379413

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 581 square feet

$390,000

Nakia Walker and Chris Hancock, 205-740-6260, Opendoor Brokerage

Saturday, 4/27/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 4/28/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 245 Paradise Lake Drive

245 Paradise Lake Drive

Hoover — Lakeview

MLS # 21381125

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,775 square feet

$385,000

Horace Henry, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams Metro South

Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1182 Windsor Square Unit 67

1182 Windsor Square Unit 67

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21382745

3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,560 square feet

$380,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-201-6802, SB Dev Corp.

Sunday, 4/28/24, 1-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 926 Greystone Highlands Circle

926 Greystone Highlands Circle

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21377713

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,832 square feet

$354,900

Jill Fleck, 205-313-8500, ARC Realty

Sunday, 4/28/24, 1-3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1170 Windsor Square Unit 70

1170 Windsor Square Unit 70

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21378798

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$352,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-222-6904, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 4/27/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 4/28/24, 1-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1142 Windsor Square Unit 47

1142 Windsor Square Unit 47

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21382743

3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet

$346,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-222-6904, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 4/27/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday 4/28/24, 1-4 p.m.

915 Chestnut Oaks Circle

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 915 Chestnut Oaks Circle

915 Chestnut Oaks Circle

Hoover — Riverchase Fairways Townhomes

MLS # 21381898

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,090 square feet

$329,900

Scott Heath, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty

Sunday, 4/28/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1112 Windsor Square Unit 32

1112 Windsor Square Unit 32

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21377893

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$328,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-222-6927, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 4/27/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday 4/28/24, 1-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 5664 Park Side Road

5664 Park Side Road

Hoover — Lake Cyrus

MLS # 21383677

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,602 square feet

$325,000

Leda Mims and Donna Walker, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 4/28/24, 1-3 p.m.