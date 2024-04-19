Hoover Open Houses 4-19-24 to 4-21-24

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2105 Natalie Lane
Hoover — Southlake Estates
MLS # 21378977
6 Bedrooms / 6 Baths / 7,295 square feet
$1,399,999
Kulsum Budhwani, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 4/20/24, noon-2 p.m.
2160 Blackridge Road
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 21366426
6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,551 square feet
$1,279,000
Kulsum Budhwani, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 4/21/24, 1-3 p.m.
539 Founders Park Circle
Hoover — The Preserve
MLS # 21380935
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,110 square feet
$850,000
Harold Collins, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty
Sunday, 4/21/24, 2-4 p.m.
4420 Tuckahoe Lane
Hoover — The Hamptons at Ross Bridge
MLS # 21380932
6 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,749 square feet
$825,000
Lindsay Jones, 205-313-8500, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/21/24, 2-4 p.m.
2409 Cahaba River Estates
Hoover — Cahahba River Estates
MLS # 21377682
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,701 square feet
$769,000
Hope Rhoades, 205-661-0662, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 4/21/24, 2-4 p.m.
452 Heatherwood Drive
Hoover — Heatherwood
MLS # 21381149
4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,430 square feet
$765,000
Sandy Deaton, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth
Sunday, 4/21/24, noon-2 p.m.
3077 Iris Drive
Hoover — Green Trails at Lake Wilborn
MLS # 21381059
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,798 square feet
$739,000
Kulsum Budhwani, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 4/20/24, 3-5 p.m.
8196 Annika Drive
Hoover — Abingdon by the River
MLS # 21379608
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,263 square feet
$599,900
Christian Kelly, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty
Saturday, 4/20/24, 1-3 p.m.
3012 Iris Drive
Hoover — Green Trails at Lake Wilborn
MLS # 21382654
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,593 square feet
$575,000
Catherine Singletary, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 4/20/24, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 4/21/24, 2-4 p.m.
3229 Arbor Hill Trace
Hoover — Arbor Hills
MLS # 21380729
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,110 square feet
$529,900
Deedee Assaad, 205-881-4506, ARC Realty
Saturday, 4/20/24, 1-3 p.m.
5901 Waterscape Pass
Hoover — Lake Cyrus
MLS # 21378539
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,619 square feet
$490,000
George Varghese, 205-902-0785, Leading Edge Real Estate
Sunday, 4/21/24, 2-4 p.m.
1720 Wakefield Drive
Hoover — Brookview Highlands
MLS # 21380763
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,075 square feet
$409,999
Tonya Smitherman, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty
Sunday, 4/21/24, 2-4 p.m.
3409 Frank Ave.
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21379413
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 581 square feet
$396,000
Nakia Walker and Chris Hancock, 205-740-6260
Friday, 4/19/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 4/20/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
245 Paradise Lake Drive
Hoover — Lakeview
MLS # 21381125
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,775 square feet
$385,000
Horace Henry, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 4/21/24, 2-4 p.m.
1170 Windsor Square Unit 70
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21378798
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$352,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-204-5753, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 2/19/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 4/20/24, 1-4 p.m.
2333 Dartmouth Circle
Hoover — Shades Mountain
MLS # 21381480
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,052 square feet
$335,000
Britt Patterson, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/21/24, 1-3 p.m.
1112 Windsor Square Unit 32
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21377893
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$328,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-204-5753, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 4/19/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 4/20/24, 1-4 p.m.
815 Cable Drive
Hoover — Shades Mountain
MLS # 21382715
3 Bedrooms / 1 Baths / 1,080 square feet
$315,000
Katie Wallace, 659-207-3032, RE/MAX Advantage South
Saturday, 4/2024, 1-3 p.m.
805 Patton Chapel Trail Unit 805
Hoover — Patton Creek Condominiums
MLS # 21382585
4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,646 square feet
$198,000
Robin Owings, 205-879-6330, RealtySouth
Sunday, 4/21/24, 2-4 p.m.