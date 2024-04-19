Hoover Open Houses 4-19-24 to 4-21-24

by

2105 Natalie Lane

Hoover — Southlake Estates

MLS # 21378977

6 Bedrooms / 6 Baths / 7,295 square feet

$1,399,999

Kulsum Budhwani, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 4/20/24, noon-2 p.m.

2160 Blackridge Road

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21366426

6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,551 square feet

$1,279,000

Kulsum Budhwani, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 4/21/24, 1-3 p.m.

539 Founders Park Circle

Hoover — The Preserve

MLS # 21380935

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,110 square feet

$850,000

Harold Collins, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty

Sunday, 4/21/24, 2-4 p.m.

4420 Tuckahoe Lane

Hoover — The Hamptons at Ross Bridge

MLS # 21380932

6 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,749 square feet

$825,000

Lindsay Jones, 205-313-8500, ARC Realty

Sunday, 4/21/24, 2-4 p.m.

2409 Cahaba River Estates

Hoover — Cahahba River Estates

MLS # 21377682

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,701 square feet

$769,000

Hope Rhoades, 205-661-0662, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 4/21/24, 2-4 p.m.

452 Heatherwood Drive

Hoover — Heatherwood

MLS # 21381149

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,430 square feet

$765,000

Sandy Deaton, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth

Sunday, 4/21/24, noon-2 p.m.

3077 Iris Drive

Hoover — Green Trails at Lake Wilborn

MLS # 21381059

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,798 square feet

$739,000

Kulsum Budhwani, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 4/20/24, 3-5 p.m.

8196 Annika Drive

Hoover — Abingdon by the River

MLS # 21379608

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,263 square feet

$599,900

Christian Kelly, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty

Saturday, 4/20/24, 1-3 p.m.

3012 Iris Drive

Hoover — Green Trails at Lake Wilborn

MLS # 21382654

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,593 square feet

$575,000

Catherine Singletary, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 4/20/24, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 4/21/24, 2-4 p.m.

3229 Arbor Hill Trace

Hoover — Arbor Hills

MLS # 21380729

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,110 square feet

$529,900

Deedee Assaad, 205-881-4506, ARC Realty

Saturday, 4/20/24, 1-3 p.m.

5901 Waterscape Pass

Hoover — Lake Cyrus

MLS # 21378539

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,619 square feet

$490,000

George Varghese, 205-902-0785, Leading Edge Real Estate

Sunday, 4/21/24, 2-4 p.m.

1720 Wakefield Drive

Hoover — Brookview Highlands

MLS # 21380763

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,075 square feet

$409,999

Tonya Smitherman, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty

Sunday, 4/21/24, 2-4 p.m.

3409 Frank Ave.

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21379413

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 581 square feet

$396,000

Nakia Walker and Chris Hancock, 205-740-6260

Friday, 4/19/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 4/20/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

245 Paradise Lake Drive

Hoover — Lakeview

MLS # 21381125

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,775 square feet

$385,000

Horace Henry, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 4/21/24, 2-4 p.m.

1170 Windsor Square Unit 70

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21378798

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$352,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-204-5753, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 2/19/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 4/20/24, 1-4 p.m.

2333 Dartmouth Circle

Hoover — Shades Mountain

MLS # 21381480

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,052 square feet

$335,000

Britt Patterson, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 4/21/24, 1-3 p.m.

1112 Windsor Square Unit 32

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21377893

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$328,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-204-5753, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 4/19/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 4/20/24, 1-4 p.m.

815 Cable Drive

Hoover — Shades Mountain

MLS # 21382715

3 Bedrooms / 1 Baths / 1,080 square feet

$315,000

Katie Wallace, 659-207-3032, RE/MAX Advantage South

Saturday, 4/2024, 1-3 p.m.

805 Patton Chapel Trail Unit 805

Hoover — Patton Creek Condominiums

MLS # 21382585

4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,646 square feet

$198,000

Robin Owings, 205-879-6330, RealtySouth

Sunday, 4/21/24, 2-4 p.m.