Hoover Open Houses 4-12-24 to 4-14-24

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
509 Founders Park Circle
Hoover — The Preserve
MLS # 21380884
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,438 square feet
$1,475,000
Anna Fowler, 205-407-4774, RealtySouth
Sunday, 4/14/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4075 Memorial St.
Hoover — The Preserve
MLS # 21381691
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,246 square feet
$829,900
Stephanie Bumbleloe, 877-366-2213, LPT Realty
Sunday, 4/14/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2096 Royal Fern Lane
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21381256
4 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 4,733 square feet
$750,000
Breanna Sexton, 659-207-3346, RE/MAX Advantage South
Sunday, 4/14/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1825 Kirkman Cove
Hoover — Kirkman Preserve
MLS # 21382134
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,718 square feet
$719,000
Leighton Harbuck, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Saturday, 4/13/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 4/14/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1269 Tower Lane
Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge
MLS # 21373655
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,459 square feet
$690,000
Brook Gann and Tracy Murphy and Brook Gann, 205-236-1714, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 4/12/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 4/13/24, 1-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1249 Tower Lane
Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge
MLS # 21370309
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,211 square feet
$672,000
Tracy Murphy and Brook Gann, 659-207-2951, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 4/12/24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturday, 4/13/24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1225 Tower Lane
Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge
MLS # 21375353
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,459 square feet
$660,000
Brook Gann and Tracy Murphy, 205-236-1714, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 4/12/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 4/13/24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1237 Tower Lane
Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge
MLS # 21368983
5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,458 square feet
$650,000
Tracy Murphy and Brooke Gann, 659-207-2951, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 4/12/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 4/13/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2056 Glen Eagle Lane
Hoover — Inverness
MLS # 21370751
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,827 square feet
$650,000
Tina Baum, 659-204-7398, RE/MAX Advantage South
Sunday, 4/14/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3040 Iris Drive
Hoover — Green Trails at Lake Wilborn
MLS # 21381895
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,107 square feet
$629,900
Karl and Christie Heckman, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty
Sunday, 4/14/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1476 Scout Trace
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 21380440
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,163 square feet
$625,000
Jeanie Shea, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 4/14/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
382 Laredo Drive
Hoover
MLS # 21379831
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,189 square feet
$549,900
Robin Turberville and Keith Turberville, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty
Saturday, 4/13/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3220 Sawyer Drive
Hoover — Sawyer Trail in Ross Bridge
MLS # 21380629
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,060 square feet
$489,900
Joey Brown, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/14/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3028 Raven Circle
Hoover — Audubon Forest
MLS # 21377201
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,374 square feet
$410,000
Marco Requena, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 4/13/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2204 Lester Lane
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21377425
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,888 square feet
$399,900
Jackson King, 659-234-7548, ERA King
Sunday, 4/14/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3409 Frank Ave.
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21379413
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 581 square feet
$396,000
Nakia Walker, 205-740-6260, Opendoor Brokerage
Friday, 4/12/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 4/13/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2333 Dartmouth Circle
Hoover — Shades Mountain
MLS # 21381480
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,052 square feet
$350,000
Britt Patterson, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/14/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3129 Paradise Acres
Hoover — Paradise Acres
MLS # 21370056
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,109 square feet
$349,000
Chase Flowers, 205-829-0459, JWRE
Sunday, 4/14/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1142 Windsor Square Unit 47
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21378798
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$348,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-204-5753, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 4/12/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 4/13/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1128 Windsor Square Unit 40
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21378905
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet
$337,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-204-5753, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 4/12/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 4/13/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5034 Melrose Way
Hoover — The Woods
MLS # 21381934
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,706 square feet
$329,900
Joshua Ethridge, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 4/13/24, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 4/14/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1112 Windsor Square Unit 32
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21377893
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$328,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-204-5753, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 4/12/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 4/13/24, 1-4 p.m.