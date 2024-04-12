Hoover Open Houses 4-12-24 to 4-14-24

by

509 Founders Park Circle

Hoover — The Preserve

MLS # 21380884

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,438 square feet

$1,475,000

Anna Fowler, 205-407-4774, RealtySouth

Sunday, 4/14/24, 2-4 p.m.

4075 Memorial St.

Hoover — The Preserve

MLS # 21381691

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,246 square feet

$829,900

Stephanie Bumbleloe, 877-366-2213, LPT Realty

Sunday, 4/14/24, 2-4 p.m.

2098 Royal Fern Lane

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21381256

4 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 4,733 square feet

$750,000

Breanna Sexton, 659-207-3346, RE/MAX Advantage South

Sunday, 4/14/24, 1-3 p.m.

1825 Kirkman Cove

Hoover — Kirkman Preserve

MLS # 21382134

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,718 square feet

$719,000

Leighton Harbuck, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Saturday, 4/13/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 4/14/24, 2-4 p.m.

1269 Tower Lane

Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge

MLS # 21373655

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,459 square feet

$690,000

Brook Gann and Tracy Murphy and Brook Gann, 205-236-1714, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 4/12/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 4/13/24, 1-5 p.m.

1249 Tower Lane

Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge

MLS # 21370309

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,211 square feet

$672,000

Tracy Murphy and Brook Gann, 659-207-2951, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 4/12/24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturday, 4/13/24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

1225 Tower Lane

Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge

MLS # 21375353

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,459 square feet

$660,000

Brook Gann and Tracy Murphy, 205-236-1714, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 4/12/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 4/13/24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

1237 Tower Lane

Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge

MLS # 21368983

5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,458 square feet

$650,000

Tracy Murphy and Brooke Gann, 659-207-2951, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 4/12/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 4/13/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

2056 Glen Eagle Lane

Hoover — Inverness

MLS # 21370751

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,827 square feet

$650,000

Tina Baum, 659-204-7398, RE/MAX Advantage South

Sunday, 4/14/24, 2-4 p.m.

3040 Iris Drive

Hoover — Green Trails at Lake Wilborn

MLS # 21381895

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,107 square feet

$629,900

Karl and Christie Heckman, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty

Sunday, 4/14/24, 2-4 p.m.

1476 Scout Trace

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 21380440

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,163 square feet

$625,000

Jeanie Shea, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 4/14/24, 2-4 p.m.

382 Laredo Drive

Hoover

MLS # 21379831

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,189 square feet

$549,900

Robin Turberville and Keith Turberville, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty

Saturday, 4/13/24, 1-3 p.m.

3220 Sawyer Drive

Hoover — Sawyer Trail in Ross Bridge

MLS # 21380629

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,060 square feet

$489,900

Joey Brown, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 4/14/24, 2-4 p.m.

3028 Raven Circle

Hoover — Audubon Forest

MLS # 21377201

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,374 square feet

$410,000

Marco Requena, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 4/13/24, 2-4 p.m.

2204 Lester Lane

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21377425

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,888 square feet

$399,900

Jackson King, 659-234-7548, ERA King

Sunday, 4/14/24, 2-4 p.m.

3409 Frank Ave.

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21379413

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 581 square feet

$396,000

Nakia Walker, 205-740-6260, Opendoor Brokerage

Friday, 4/12/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 4/13/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

2333 Dartmouth Circle

Hoover — Shades Mountain

MLS # 21381480

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,052 square feet

$350,000

Britt Patterson, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 4/14/24, 2-4 p.m.

3129 Paradise Acres

Hoover — Paradise Acres

MLS # 21370056

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,109 square feet

$349,000

Chase Flowers, 205-829-0459, JWRE

Sunday, 4/14/24, 1-4 p.m.

1142 Windsor Square Unit 47

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21378798

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$348,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-204-5753, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 4/12/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 4/13/24, 1-4 p.m.

1128 Windsor Square Unit 40

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21378905

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet

$337,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-204-5753, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 4/12/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 4/13/24, 1-4 p.m.

5034 Melrose Way

Hoover — The Woods

MLS # 21381934

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,706 square feet

$329,900

Joshua Ethridge, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 4/13/24, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 4/14/24, 2-4 p.m.

1112 Windsor Square Unit 32

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21377893

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$328,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-204-5753, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 4/12/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 4/13/24, 1-4 p.m.