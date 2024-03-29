Hoover Open Houses 3-29-24 to 4-4-24

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
3409 Frank Ave.
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21379413
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 581 square feet
$406,000
Nakia Walker, 480-462-5392, Opendoor Brokerage
Friday, 3/29/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 3/30/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
1128 Windsor Square Unit 40
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21378905
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet
$337,000
Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 3/30/24, 1-4 p.m. and Thursday, 4/4/24, 1-4 p.m.
1106 Windsor Square Unit 29
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21378798
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$331,000
Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 3/29/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 3/30/24, 1-4 p.m.
1112 Windsor Square Unit 32
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21377893
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$328,000
Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 3/29/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 3/30/24, 1-4 p.m.
3713 Stone Ridge Terrace
Hoover — Country Cottages
MLS # 21372864
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,500 square feet
$270,000
Nakia Walker, 480-462-5392, Opendoor Brokerage
Saturday, 3/30/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 3/31/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
706 Gables Drive
Hoover — The Gables Condominiums
MLS # 21378970
2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1.166 square feet
$174,900
Cheryl Lewis, 205-447-1160, RE/MAX Advantage South
Saturday, 3/30/24, 2-4 p.m.