Hoover Open Houses 2-9-24 to 2-11-24

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21373608

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,500,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 2/10/24, 2-4 p.m.

8076 Annika Drive

Hoover — Abingdon By The River

MLS # 21370825

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,786 square feet

$699,000

Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group

Saturday, 2/10/24, 1-3 p.m.

2360 Sunrise Way

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21376497

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,722 square feet

$679,900

Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 2/11/24, 2-4 p.m.

1476 Scout Trace

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 21365888

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,319 square feet

$654,900

Srianil Peddi, 205-821-9683, eXp Realty

Sunday, 2/11/24, 2-5 p.m.

3775 James Hill Circle

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21373608

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,424 square feet

$499,999

Kelley Helms, 205-702-5063, JWRE

Saturday, 2/10/24, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 2/11/24, 1-3 p.m.

4621 Riverview Drive

Hoover — Chace Lake

MLS # 21375994

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,422 square feet

$485,000

Richard Jacks, 205-910-2297, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 2/10/24, 2-4 p.m.

1609 Cypress Circle

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 21371587

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,753 square feet

$439,900

Randy Manzella, 205-222-3871, RE/MAX Advantage South

Sunday, 2/11/24, 2-4 p.m.

3113 Whispering Pines Circle

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21373327

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,843 square feet

$435,000

Gusty Gulas, 205-218-7560, eXp Realty

Sunday, 2/11/24, 1-3 p.m.

3849 Kinross Place

Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road

MLS # 21368955

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet

$329,000

Nadia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage

Friday, 2/9/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 2/10/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.