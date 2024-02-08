Hoover Open Houses 2-9-24 to 2-11-24

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 21373608
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,500,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 2/10/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
8076 Annika Drive
8076 Annika Drive
Hoover — Abingdon By The River
MLS # 21370825
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,786 square feet
$699,000
Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group
Saturday, 2/10/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2360 Sunrise Way
2360 Sunrise Way
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21376497
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,722 square feet
$679,900
Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 2/11/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1476 Scout Trace
1476 Scout Trace
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 21365888
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,319 square feet
$654,900
Srianil Peddi, 205-821-9683, eXp Realty
Sunday, 2/11/24, 2-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3775 James Hill Circle
3775 James Hill Circle
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21373608
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,424 square feet
$499,999
Kelley Helms, 205-702-5063, JWRE
Saturday, 2/10/24, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 2/11/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4621 Riverview Drive
4621 Riverview Drive
Hoover — Chace Lake
MLS # 21375994
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,422 square feet
$485,000
Richard Jacks, 205-910-2297, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 2/10/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1609 Cypress Circle
1609 Cypress Circle
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 21371587
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,753 square feet
$439,900
Randy Manzella, 205-222-3871, RE/MAX Advantage South
Sunday, 2/11/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3113 Whispering Pines Circle
3113 Whispering Pines Circle
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21373327
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,843 square feet
$435,000
Gusty Gulas, 205-218-7560, eXp Realty
Sunday, 2/11/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3849 Kinross Place
3849 Kinross Place
Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road
MLS # 21368955
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet
$329,000
Nadia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage
Friday, 2/9/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 2/10/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.