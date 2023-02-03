Hoover Open Houses 2-4-23 & 2-5-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,699,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 2/5/23, 2-4 p.m.
2160 Blackridge Road
2160 Blackridge Road
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1335353
6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,662 square feet
$1,469,900
Vicki Lugar, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 2/5/23, 2-4 p.m.
2000 Ridge Lake Drive
2000 Ridge Lake Drive
Hoover — Southlake
MLS # 1343236
5 Bedrooms / 6.5 Baths / 9,515 square feet
$1,250,000
Julie Kim, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth
Sunday, 2/5/23, 2-4 p.m.
3005 Spencer Way
3005 Spencer Way
Hoover — Spencer Preserve
MLS # 1343675
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,023 square feet
$664,900
Stephanie Lucas, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 2/5/23, 2-4 p.m.
1004 Ivy Creek Trail
1004 Ivy Creek Trail
Hoover — Shades Mountain
MLS # 1336824
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,200 square feet
$569,000
Emily Ness, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty,
Sunday, 2/5/23, 2-4 p.m.
2225 Farley Road
2225 Farley Road
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 1337290
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,384 square feet
$450,000
Jared Murray, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 2/5/23, 2-4 p.m.
2504 Dunmore Drive
2504 Dunmore Drive
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 1342380
4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,703 square feet
$379,900
Danny Acton, 205-969-8910
Saturday, 2/4/23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
1157 Berwick Road
1157 Berwick Road
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 1339499
2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,544 square feet
$329,900
Deedee Assaad, 205-881-4506, ARC Realty
Saturday, 2/4/23, 1-3 p.m.
1120 Lido Drive
1120 Lido Drive
Hoover — Shades Mountain
MLS # 1343328
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,652 square feet
$319,900
Ashley Davis, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty
Sunday, 2/5/23, 2-4 p.m.