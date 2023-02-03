Hoover Open Houses 2-4-23 & 2-5-23

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,699,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 2/5/23, 2-4 p.m.

2160 Blackridge Road

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1335353

6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,662 square feet

$1,469,900

Vicki Lugar, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 2/5/23, 2-4 p.m.

2000 Ridge Lake Drive

Hoover — Southlake

MLS # 1343236

5 Bedrooms / 6.5 Baths / 9,515 square feet

$1,250,000

Julie Kim, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth

Sunday, 2/5/23, 2-4 p.m.

3005 Spencer Way

Hoover — Spencer Preserve

MLS # 1343675

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,023 square feet

$664,900

Stephanie Lucas, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 2/5/23, 2-4 p.m.

1004 Ivy Creek Trail

Hoover — Shades Mountain

MLS # 1336824

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,200 square feet

$569,000

Emily Ness, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty,

Sunday, 2/5/23, 2-4 p.m.

2225 Farley Road

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 1337290

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,384 square feet

$450,000

Jared Murray, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 2/5/23, 2-4 p.m.

2504 Dunmore Drive

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 1342380

4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,703 square feet

$379,900

Danny Acton, 205-969-8910

Saturday, 2/4/23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

1157 Berwick Road

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 1339499

2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,544 square feet

$329,900

Deedee Assaad, 205-881-4506, ARC Realty

Saturday, 2/4/23, 1-3 p.m.

1120 Lido Drive

Hoover — Shades Mountain

MLS # 1343328

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,652 square feet

$319,900

Ashley Davis, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty

Sunday, 2/5/23, 2-4 p.m.