Hoover Open Houses 12-4-22

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,749,850

Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 12/4/22, 2-4 p.m.

681 Trumpet Circle

Hoover — Lake Crest

MLS # 1337011

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,607 square feet

$465,000

Tyler Darden, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty

Sunday, 12/4/22, 2-4 p.m.

5171 Park Trace Drive

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 1339523

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,772 square feet

$419,900

Leda Mims, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 12/4/22, 1-3 p.m.

4128 Heritage Place

Hoover

MLS # 1339105

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,109 square feet

$369,900

Mari Wohlfarth, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth

Sunday, 12/4/22, 2-4 p.m.

4520 Guilford Circle

Hoover — Greystone Farms

MLS # 1339158

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,653 square feet

$339,900

Jennifer Hemstreet, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 12/4/22, 2-4 p.m.