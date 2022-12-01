Hoover Open Houses 12-4-22

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,749,850
Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 12/4/22, 2-4 p.m.
681 Trumpet Circle
Hoover — Lake Crest
MLS # 1337011
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,607 square feet
$465,000
Tyler Darden, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty
Sunday, 12/4/22, 2-4 p.m.
5171 Park Trace Drive
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 1339523
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,772 square feet
$419,900
Leda Mims, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 12/4/22, 1-3 p.m.
4128 Heritage Place
Hoover
MLS # 1339105
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,109 square feet
$369,900
Mari Wohlfarth, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth
Sunday, 12/4/22, 2-4 p.m.
4520 Guilford Circle
Hoover — Greystone Farms
MLS # 1339158
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,653 square feet
$339,900
Jennifer Hemstreet, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 12/4/22, 2-4 p.m.