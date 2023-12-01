Hoover Open Houses 12-2-23 & 12-3-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1085 Legacy Drive
1085 Legacy Drive
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 21371615
5 Bedrooms / 7 Baths / 4,538 square feet
$879,900
Michelle Creamer, 205-999-8164, ARC Realty
Sunday, 12/3/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
7204 North Highfield Lane
7204 North Highfield Lane
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 21369364
6 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,325 square feet
$879,000
Julie Kim, 205-222-9000, RealtySouth
Sunday, 12/3/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1404 Shades Crest Road
1404 Shades Crest Road
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21370989
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,458 square feet
$699,000
The Josh Vernon Group, 205-206-4334, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 12/3/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
8076 Annika Drive
8076 Annika Drive
Hoover — Abingdon by the River
MLS # 21370825
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,786 square feet
$699,000
Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group
Sunday, 12/3/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2021 Montauk Road
2621 Montauk Road
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21371325
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,082 square feet
$600,000
Southern State Realty Partners, 205-479-3350, eXp Realty
Saturday, 12/2/23, noon-3 p.m. and Sunday, 12/3/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
471 Paige Drive
471 Paige Drive
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21370771
6 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,170 square feet
$570,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 12/3/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
500 Marywood Lane
500 Marywood Lane
Hoover — Pinedale
MLS # 21369300
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,217 square feet
$519,500
Johnnie Sue Neel, 205-999-9192, Keller Williams
Sunday, 12/3/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1834 Russet Woods Lane
1834 Russet Woods Lane
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 1356922
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,115 square feet
$499,995
Steven Koleno, 312-300-6768, Beycome Brokerage Realty
Saturday, 12/2/23, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 12/3/23, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
4453 Crossings Ridge
4453 Crossings Ridge
Hoover — Caldwell Crossings
MLS # 21369982
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,326 square feet
$449,900
Wayne Goodrich, 205-401-3813, Fathom Realty
Sunday, 12/3/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
5912 Peachwood Circle
5912 Peachwood Circle
Hoover — Southwood
MLS # 21364082
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,586 square feet
$397,500
Rick Mosier, 205-529-5699, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 12/3/23, 2-4 p.m.