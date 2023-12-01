Hoover Open Houses 12-2-23 & 12-3-23

by

1085 Legacy Drive

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21371615

5 Bedrooms / 7 Baths / 4,538 square feet

$879,900

Michelle Creamer, 205-999-8164, ARC Realty

Sunday, 12/3/23, 1-3 p.m.

7204 North Highfield Lane

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21369364

6 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,325 square feet

$879,000

Julie Kim, 205-222-9000, RealtySouth

Sunday, 12/3/23, 1-3 p.m.

1404 Shades Crest Road

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21370989

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,458 square feet

$699,000

The Josh Vernon Group, 205-206-4334, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 12/3/23, 2-4 p.m.

8076 Annika Drive

Hoover — Abingdon by the River

MLS # 21370825

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,786 square feet

$699,000

Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group

Sunday, 12/3/23, 2-4 p.m.

2621 Montauk Road

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21371325

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,082 square feet

$600,000

Southern State Realty Partners, 205-479-3350, eXp Realty

Saturday, 12/2/23, noon-3 p.m. and Sunday, 12/3/23, 2-4 p.m.

471 Paige Drive

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21370771

6 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,170 square feet

$570,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 12/3/23, 2-4 p.m.

500 Marywood Lane

Hoover — Pinedale

MLS # 21369300

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,217 square feet

$519,500

Johnnie Sue Neel, 205-999-9192, Keller Williams

Sunday, 12/3/23, 2-4 p.m.

1834 Russet Woods Lane

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 1356922

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,115 square feet

$499,995

Steven Koleno, 312-300-6768, Beycome Brokerage Realty

Saturday, 12/2/23, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 12/3/23, 1-4 p.m.

4453 Crossings Ridge

Hoover — Caldwell Crossings

MLS # 21369982

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,326 square feet

$449,900

Wayne Goodrich, 205-401-3813, Fathom Realty

Sunday, 12/3/23, 2-4 p.m.

5912 Peachwood Circle

Hoover — Southwood

MLS # 21364082

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,586 square feet

$397,500

Rick Mosier, 205-529-5699, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 12/3/23, 2-4 p.m.