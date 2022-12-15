Hoover Open Houses 12-17-22 & 12-18-22

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,749,850

Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 12/18/22, 2-4 p.m.

1366 Scout Trace

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 1335012

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,461 square feet

$775,000

Barbara Edwards, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth

Sunday, 12/18/22, 2-4 p.m.

613 Willow Crest Cove

MLS # 1339048

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,412 square feet

$429,000

Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group

Sunday, 12/18/22, 2-4 p.m.

1830 Tall Timbers Drive

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 1340469

5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,046 square feet

$415,000

Kristin Lewis, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 12/18/22, 2-4 p.m.

608 Willow Crest Cove

MLS # 1337639

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,288 square feet

$399,900

Susan Lather, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 12/18/22, 2-4 p.m.

724 Dividing Ridge Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1340677

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,997square feet

$399,900

Jennifer Smith, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams

Saturday, 12/17/22, 10 a.m.-noon

4520 Guilford Circle

Hoover — Greystone Farms

MLS # 1339158

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,653 square feet

$329,900

Jennifer Hemstreet, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 12/18/22, 2-4 p.m.

3453 Lynnshire Drive

Hoover — Tal Heim

MLS # 1338489

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,672 square feet

$320,000

Kim Glass, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty

Saturday, 12/17/22, 1-3 p.m.