Hoover Open Houses 12-17-22 & 12-18-22

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,749,850
Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 12/18/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1366 Scout Trace
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 1335012
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,461 square feet
$775,000
Barbara Edwards, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth
Sunday, 12/18/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
613 Willow Crest Cove
MLS # 1339048
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,412 square feet
$429,000
Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group
Sunday, 12/18/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1830 Tall Timbers Drive
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 1340469
5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,046 square feet
$415,000
Kristin Lewis, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 12/18/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
608 Willow Crest Cove
MLS # 1337639
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,288 square feet
$399,900
Susan Lather, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 12/18/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
724 Dividing Ridge Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1340677
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,997square feet
$399,900
Jennifer Smith, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams
Saturday, 12/17/22, 10 a.m.-noon
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4520 Guilford Circle
Hoover — Greystone Farms
MLS # 1339158
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,653 square feet
$329,900
Jennifer Hemstreet, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 12/18/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Brendon Pinola
3453 Lynnshire Drive
Hoover — Tal Heim
MLS # 1338489
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,672 square feet
$320,000
Kim Glass, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty
Saturday, 12/17/22, 1-3 p.m.